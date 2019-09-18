Wednesday Word

“So Much Wasted Time”

I recently watched a documentary on the life of David Cassidy entitled David Cassidy: The Last Session, it was absolutely heartbreaking and so sad. From teen idol superstar to a man fighting a deadly addiction among other things.

His father, Jack Cassidy, was a Broadway star and celebrity in his own right. But Jack divorced David’s mother, and in many ways, he walked out of his son’s life. For the rest of David’s life, he seemed to live in his father’s shadow and longed for a relationship with him, which begin to affect him. Even when David had his all-too-brief interactions with Jack, they never connected on the level David longed for. David was a struggling actor and musician when he was cast as Keith Partridge on the hit TV show The Partridge Family. Ironically, the woman cast as his mother on the show was David’s step-mom, Shirley Jones.

As David’s stardom was rising, his father’s career was declining. Jealous of his son’s sudden success and his pride kept him from having any significant conversations with his son. He couldn’t even bring himself to tell David he was proud of him before he died. And although David had become a global teen heartthrob and had everything the world could offer at his fingertips: money, fame, fans, he was still longing for more, a deep, meaningful relationship with his father that now wasn’t ever going to happen. David Cassidy was devastated as the downward spiral of his life continued.

He turned to alcohol, which took its toll on his health and by early 2017, he was in a fast and sharp decline. In the documentary, David said, “I did this to myself to cover up the sadness and emptiness.” Cassidy died of liver failure in November 2017. According to his daughter, David’s last words were, “so much wasted time.”

Now I don’t know if David Cassidy accepted Jesus before he uttered those last words, but I do think (in his mind) he realized what a wasted life he had lived. Maybe even a warning to his family and friends to heed.

All of us are here for a reason and the people in our lives, whether family, friends or strangers, are in our lives by God’s design, intervention and choices we make. We can speak life into people or speak death by the words and actions we choose to say or display. All David wanted was a meaningful relationship with his father, yet his father turned away. So sad and unnecessary. Think about how David’s life could’ve been had he had a relationship with his dad. I encourage you today to choose to make a difference in the people around you on a daily basis; even in the small things. Don’t live with any regrets, but seize opportunities when they arise. Be an encourager and let God’s light shine brightly through you for all to see!!

Death and life are in the power of the tongue and those that love it shall eat the fruit thereof

Proverbs 18:21 (KJV)

KURT