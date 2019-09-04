Storytime with Pops for this Wednesday Word.

Next week, WBFJ will celebrate 25 years of broadcasting in the Piedmont Triad – a milestone worthy of honoring. At that point, I had been with WBFJ for more than a decade but only a few months in a full-time status. When this opportunity was presented, my wife and I carefully discussed and prayed through leaving my “other” job in the real world and what that would look like for our family. It was certainly going to be a financial stretch. We had just purchased a new house, our first minivan and had our second child who was only a few months old. It would be a major cut in pay to leave what I was doing and take on employment at a radio station that wasn’t even on the air at that point and would be listener-supported. Definitely some faith-factor in that decision making.

But God.

Not only did the Lord providentially provide for WBFJ to sign on debt free in September 1994, but as a station we remain that way as we mark 25 years. To God Be The Glory!

But God.

That Baby Girl is doing great and will turn 26 in December; the house will be paid off in early 2020; and the Lord has provided at every turn. To God Be The Glory!

In that season, I was blessed to have “the right song at the right time” – in fact, at some point I will tell you the full story. It was a Kathy Troccoli song that enabled me to see God’s hand in the transition.

Here’s an excerpt of the lyrics:

My life is in your hands

And though I may not see clearly

I will lift my voice and sing

Cause your love does amazing things

Lord, I know, my life is in your hands

To God Be The Glory!