Search
Your Family Station
Home Blog Wednesday Word

Wednesday Word

Wally DeckerAug 21, 2019Comments Off on Wednesday Word

Like

The time has come for decision making for our oldest granddaughter. She has begun Kindergarten with the decision being where she should go for school.  Our daughter and her husband went round and round as we were praying with them that the right decision would be made. She was enrolled into a lottery school and was accepted.  That just seemed to add to the harder decision of what to do.  Both girls have been in a Christian school since they were 2 years old and have learned so much, not only in everyday learning but also hearing and learning from the Bible.  After they were both in a little program at the end of the physical school year and our daughter and son-in-law saw what they had learned and the direction this school was teaching their girls on a godly level, they called the lottery school and bowed out.  The girls will be staying at the Christian school for their future school years.  I believe God used the moment of those programs to speak to them and show them that these girls are where they should be.  God just keeps proving to us, how much we need Him and cannot go a day without Him!

I have no greater joy than to hear that my children are walking in the truth.

(3 John 1:4)

 

  • CINDY
Wally Decker

Wally Decker

General Manager at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
Married my high school sweetheart (Diane) in 1987. She teaches kindergarten. We attend, fellowship and serve at Faith Missionary Alliance Church of Midway. We have three children: Tyler (20), Brianna (17) and Bradley (14) Obviously most of my free time (what’s that?) is divided between family, church and community activities. Got into radio at age 15…have been part of the WBFJ team since 1983.

MON-FRI 1P-3P, SUN 6A-10A
wdecker@wbfj.fm
Wally Decker

Latest posts by Wally Decker (see all)

Wally Decker

Married my high school sweetheart (Diane) in 1987. She teaches kindergarten. We attend, fellowship and serve at Faith Missionary Alliance Church of Midway. We have three children: Tyler (20), Brianna (17) and Bradley (14) Obviously most of my free time (what’s that?) is divided between family, church and community activities. Got into radio at age 15…have been part of the WBFJ team since 1983. MON-FRI 1P-3P, SUN 6A-10A wdecker@wbfj.fm

Related articles

Wednesday News, August 21, 2019  

Verne HillAug 21, 2019

Tuesday News, August 20, 2019  

Verne HillAug 20, 2019

Reminder: School bus passing laws

Verne HillAug 19, 2019

Community Events

Jun
1
Sat
all-day Fuzzy Friends Pet Food Pantry @ St. Anne's Episcopal Church (Winston-Salem)
Fuzzy Friends Pet Food Pantry @ St. Anne's Episcopal Church (Winston-Salem)
Jun 1 – Aug 31 all-day
Fuzzy Friends Pet Food Pantry is in need of pet food! Here’s what is needed:http://a.co/eOaFw7B Fuzzy Friends is a ministry of St. Anne’s Episcopal Church https://fuzzyfriendatstannes.weebly.com/ 336.760.4319
Jun
17
Mon
all-day Summer Day Camp @ Immanuel Baptist Church (Clemmons)
Summer Day Camp @ Immanuel Baptist Church (Clemmons)
Jun 17 – Aug 24 all-day
Weekly Summer Day Camp (9-5) and is for 5-12 years old 336.766.4226
Jun
24
Mon
all-day Summer Day Camp @ Immanuel Baptist Church (Clemmons)
Summer Day Camp @ Immanuel Baptist Church (Clemmons)
Jun 24 – Aug 31 all-day
Weekly Summer Day Camp (9-5) and is for 5-12 years old 336.766.4226
Jun
30
Sun
all-day Camp Caraway @ Caraway Conference Center & Camp (Sophia)
Camp Caraway @ Caraway Conference Center & Camp (Sophia)
Jun 30 – Aug 25 all-day
Boys Camp June 16-19 (For 3-5 graders) Father / Son Retreat July 19-21 Mother / Daughter Retreat Aug 5-7 Mother / Son Retreat Aug 7-9 Father / Daughter Retreat Aug 9-11 http://www.campcaraway.org
Jul
1
Mon
all-day Crisis Control Ministry Needs Vo... @ Crisis Control Ministry (Winston-Salem)
Crisis Control Ministry Needs Vo... @ Crisis Control Ministry (Winston-Salem)
Jul 1 – Aug 31 all-day
Crisis Control Ministry is in need of volunteers in all areas, front desk receptionist, food pantry, pharmacy, and especially interviewers. Two shifts to volunteer: 9am – 12noon & 1pm – 4pm, both are Monday –[...]
WBFJ Your Family Station

Sign Up for WBFJ’s Wednesday Word

The WBFJ Wednesday Word is a weekly email written by the WBFJ Staff. It's short, simple, encouraging and provides a look behind the microphone to the heart of this ministry and the people that help make it happen.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes