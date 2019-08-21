Wednesday Word

The time has come for decision making for our oldest granddaughter. She has begun Kindergarten with the decision being where she should go for school. Our daughter and her husband went round and round as we were praying with them that the right decision would be made. She was enrolled into a lottery school and was accepted. That just seemed to add to the harder decision of what to do. Both girls have been in a Christian school since they were 2 years old and have learned so much, not only in everyday learning but also hearing and learning from the Bible. After they were both in a little program at the end of the physical school year and our daughter and son-in-law saw what they had learned and the direction this school was teaching their girls on a godly level, they called the lottery school and bowed out. The girls will be staying at the Christian school for their future school years. I believe God used the moment of those programs to speak to them and show them that these girls are where they should be. God just keeps proving to us, how much we need Him and cannot go a day without Him!

I have no greater joy than to hear that my children are walking in the truth.

(3 John 1:4)