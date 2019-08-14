Wednesday Word

Search
Aug 14, 2019

“You are the people of God; he loved you and chose you for his own.

So then, you must clothe yourselves with compassion, kindness, humility, gentleness, and patience”  

           Colossians 3:12 Good News Translation

Everyone needs compassion

An airline passenger was left “sobbing with happy tears” after she witnessed a man’s compassion towards a stranger. Megan Ashley was on a flight from San Diego to Nashville (back in July) when she overheard a 96-year-old woman saying that she was anxious because she had not flown in 15 years. For her birthday the elderly woman wanted to go to Kansas City to see her family but she was scared of flying.

When the plane began to take off, the elderly woman asked the young man sitting next to her – if she could hold his hand.

Megan continues…

 

“This gentleman I should say, gladly took her hand, let her hold onto him, calmed her by talking to her and explaining everything that was happening, and simply was there for her. He knew just what to do the entire flight to help. He helped her stand up (to go to the restroom) and watched her carefully walk down the aisle. It made me smile the whole flight as he comforted her.

This man was her flight angel.

He held her bag, helped her get off the plane and into the wheelchair, and when she got confused, the kind stranger stayed with her until she caught up with her daughter who got separated from her.”

 

Megan was moved, by a simple act of compassion…

“Hats off to you sir, for your kind heart and your compassion toward someone whom you’ve never met. I have never been so touched on a flight before. I walked away sobbing ‘happy tears’ being so thankful for people – like this wonderful human. This truly made my week.” BTW: The 96-year-old was so grateful that she wanted him to have her flight pretzels. J

 

My take away. As Christ followers, may you and I continually seek out ways to comfort those around us in the love of Jesus. 

 -verne

 

Source:  www.goodnewsnetwork.org/strangers-kindness-towards-senior-leaves-passengers-wiping-away-happy-tears/

 

 

 

Verne Hill

