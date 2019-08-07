Search
Wednesday Word

Wally DeckerAug 07, 2019

“I’ve had enough, it’s just too tough

 To keep it up, so I’m calling out to you

 To lift us up, the world is rough

 I am so tired and I’ve had enough.”

 

This is the chorus of a song from one of my all-time favorite bands; Earth, Wind and Fire. They are saying to God they’ve had enough of this world. Truth is, we probably all feel that way sometimes.  I did a couple of days ago and even said something to that effect on the air. And it wasn’t because I hate my life and am just so depressed that I’m tired of it all.  It came in the wake of the events of this past weekend in our country.

 

It breaks my heart that we live in a world (and country, state and city) today that

is so fallen and full of hatred.  People killing other people, daily battles among each other, drive-by shootings, putting down each other daily (We Christians are often the most judgmental of the bunch!). But should I (We) really be all that surprised that the world is this way?

 

God makes it clear in His word that life here is tough, especially if we are Christ-followers. We have an Enemy and he is here to steal, kill and destroy.  And he fights dirty. It’s all-out Spiritual Warfare, so we either suit up and show up (See Ephesians 6 for your wardrobe), or give in and give up to the Evil one and the life of sin and hatred he wants so much for us to live.

 

I have a counselor friend who used to answer my question of “How are you?” with “I’m still in the battle.” It took a while, but before too long I started answering him the same way. What we were saying was we refused to surrender to the enemy and we were staying in the battle. It isn’t saying we’re accepting a life of doom and gloom either. I have great Joy in my life today and, even more importantly, I know today that Father God is the source of that Joy.  Joy from any other source is a cheap, and often destructive, joy at best. Remember daily these Hopeful words of Jesus:

“I have told you these things, so that in me you may have peace.  In this world you will have trouble. But take heart! I have overcome the world.”

 

Grace and Peace,

Dennis

 

Wally Decker

General Manager at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
Married my high school sweetheart (Diane) in 1987. She teaches kindergarten. We attend, fellowship and serve at Faith Missionary Alliance Church of Midway. We have three children: Tyler (20), Brianna (17) and Bradley (14) Obviously most of my free time (what’s that?) is divided between family, church and community activities. Got into radio at age 15…have been part of the WBFJ team since 1983.

MON-FRI 1P-3P, SUN 6A-10A
wdecker@wbfj.fm
