Wednesday Word

In the winter of 1885-86 a few teenage boys gathered on a frozen pond to play ice hockey. Little did they know that the course of history as we know it would be changed forever. During the match one of the boys was accidently struck in the face with a hockey stick causing injury to his face, jaw and teeth. His injuries healed in a few weeks, but he continued to suffer from heart palpitations and digestive complications. This once confident, robust high school star athlete in several sports and an outstanding student, and even talk of attending Yale University, had become depressed and withdraw from the world. Over the next several years as he fully recover, he read and studied everything he could as he cared for his ill mother that was suffering from tuberculosis. She died in 1889. Struggling to find a new direction in his own life, he and his brother started their own newspaper – West Side News. Around this time bicycles were the new craze, so a few years later, they opened a bike shop, fixing bicycles and later selling their own designs. It was also during this time, that led him to a path of inventing things with his brother – Orville. And the rest as they say is history!

Sometimes God has you on a path that you’re not sure why or He allows things to happen to you that you don’t understand at the time. We’ve all been there. I don’t know if Wilbur or Orville Wright were Christians, however I do know their father was a bishop that traveled across the Missouri Valley region. None the less, the serious injury to Wilbur, ended up changing his path in life and the course of history for the “brothers of aviation.” As you walk out your faith walk, know that God is with you every step of the way, even if it doesn’t seem like He is at times. And your “faith walk” is just that; walking by faith even when thing don’t seem to make sense, but fully trusting in Him!

Trust in the Lord with all your heart and lean not on your own understanding and in all your ways submit to him, and He will make your paths straight – Proverbs 3:5-6 (NIV)

For we walk by faith, not by sight – 2 Corinthians 5:7 (NIV)

