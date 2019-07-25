It’s been crazy the last few days. You ever have those weeks? My adventure started with my ’98 smoking on the way to meet a friend at the credit union. My AC compressor locked up, burned the alternator belt so we cut the belt to move the car on battery power.

While we had set up our curbside garage in front of the credit union with all our tools and all, a nice lady from the bank came out and offered us water. It hit me, we are are on camera and they think we were setting up a distraction for a bank robbery.

As I became a little more paranoid, I saw another well dressed lady down the way watching us. Then a Loomis armored vehicle drove up to delivery some cash as my buddy was on his way inside to stand in line to open an account.

This could look crazy! I really expected the police at any minute. Thankfully, they never came and we moved the car to the garage. But that’s not the end.

Friday night the wife and I were driving back home from our Mexican night out and the lights on Judy’s car started dimming and the car started dying. Thankfully my friend Levan was not far behind to help us get to a safe place. The alternator was out.

My truck got a new muffler since then and the old Nissan haul wagon got a repair yesterday. Welder repaired the muffler that fell off Sunday in the church parking lot. These vehicles are barely worth anything but thank the Lord they were our transportation while our main cars are waiting for repair.

With this being my “Wednesday Word” and all I had to share this. But then it hit me, “John, there is a much more important story here you should be commenting on. It’s not all about you and your pile of metal.”

OK, I get it. My cube pal is leaving the station and I haven’t even officially said “Good Bye”. Back when our schedules put us in the station at the same time, Tami and I would do point, counterpoint discussions.

We often disagreed but knew each others’ hearts enough to know we were both right 🙂 and knew when it was time to let it rest.( I mean how can you really get mad at a friend you have seen LITERALLY giving the coat off her back to a complete stranger when she didn’t know I was looking).

I knew when she started on the WBFJ morning show she was a pro and just what we needed for this season.Thanks,Tami. We hope to see you around here a lot! Praise God from whom ALL blesssings flow!

Papa John