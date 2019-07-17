Search
Your Family Station
Home Blog Wednesday Word

Wednesday Word

Wally DeckerJul 17, 2019Comments Off on Wednesday Word

Like

This Sunday my Wife and I will celebrate 40 Years of Marriage.  That’s 480 Months, or 2,080 Weeks, or when you factor in 10 Leap Years, that 14,610 Days… of Marriage.

Pretty good for a couple of whom some said, “They’ll never make it.”  Yet, here we are… Still Making It!

Every Day, Every Night, Every Week, Month and Year, Our Marriage is what WE Make It!

Thankfully, JESUS has been our Common Denominator throughout all this time.  And yet even with HIM, we’ve not always had what some call a “Perfect Marriage.”  I mean, How Could We?  After all, Two Imperfect People Do NOT a Perfect Marriage Make.

But, having always kept JESUS at the Center, or the Heart, of our Marriage, we’ve watched HIM often take the tattered rags of our relationship, and mend it, and Seal it… with HIS LOVE!

Will we be Perfect come our 50th or 60th Wedding Anniversary, or beyond?  Likely Not.  But, the JESUS We Serve has and will Never Change.  HE’S brought us This Far!  And, I’m Certain, that being the Same Yesterday, Today and Forever… HE Will Continue to Lead Us, Guide Us and Carry Us Through!

  • TRACY
Wally Decker

Wally Decker

General Manager at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
Married my high school sweetheart (Diane) in 1987. She teaches kindergarten. We attend, fellowship and serve at Faith Missionary Alliance Church of Midway. We have three children: Tyler (20), Brianna (17) and Bradley (14) Obviously most of my free time (what’s that?) is divided between family, church and community activities. Got into radio at age 15…have been part of the WBFJ team since 1983.

MON-FRI 1P-3P, SUN 6A-10A
wdecker@wbfj.fm
Wally Decker

Latest posts by Wally Decker (see all)

Previous PostTips: Surviving Extreme Heat
Wally Decker

Married my high school sweetheart (Diane) in 1987. She teaches kindergarten. We attend, fellowship and serve at Faith Missionary Alliance Church of Midway. We have three children: Tyler (20), Brianna (17) and Bradley (14) Obviously most of my free time (what’s that?) is divided between family, church and community activities. Got into radio at age 15…have been part of the WBFJ team since 1983. MON-FRI 1P-3P, SUN 6A-10A wdecker@wbfj.fm

Related articles

Tips: Surviving Extreme Heat

Verne HillJul 17, 2019

New: Planned Parenthood has fired its president…

Verne HillJul 17, 2019

Are the Russians using FaceApp to access YOUR accounts?

Verne HillJul 17, 2019

Community Events

Jun
1
Sat
all-day Fuzzy Friends Pet Food Pantry @ St. Anne's Episcopal Church (Winston-Salem)
Fuzzy Friends Pet Food Pantry @ St. Anne's Episcopal Church (Winston-Salem)
Jun 1 – Aug 31 all-day
Fuzzy Friends Pet Food Pantry is in need of pet food! Here’s what is needed:http://a.co/eOaFw7B Fuzzy Friends is a ministry of St. Anne’s Episcopal Church https://fuzzyfriendatstannes.weebly.com/ 336.760.4319
Jun
10
Mon
all-day Sheets Memorial Christian School... @ Sheets Memorial Christian School (Lexington)
Sheets Memorial Christian School... @ Sheets Memorial Christian School (Lexington)
Jun 10 – Aug 19 all-day
Sheets Memorial Christian School invite you to join them for the 2019-2020 School Year! Visit this Summer, Monday-Thursday (8:30-12:30) to pick up an information packet or call 336-249-4224 to schedule a school tour.
all-day WinShape Camps
WinShape Camps
Jun 10 – Aug 2 all-day
WinShape Camps are presented by Chick-fil-A  and it purpose is to provide experiences for kids (1st – 9th grade) that will enable them to sharpen their character, deepen their Christian faith and grow in relationships with others. WinShape[...]
Jun
11
Tue
6:30 pm Financial Peace University @ First Christian Church (Clemmons)
Financial Peace University @ First Christian Church (Clemmons)
Jun 11 @ 6:30 pm – Aug 6 @ 8:30 pm
This is a 9-week video series and workbook study based on Dave Ramsey’s best-selling book “The Complete Money Makeover.” Registration: $129.00 Discounted price of $109 at https://www.fpu.com/109081 336.247.6463
Jun
12
Wed
all-day Summer Day Camp @ Immanuel Baptist Church (Clemmons)
Summer Day Camp @ Immanuel Baptist Church (Clemmons)
Jun 12 – Aug 19 all-day
Weekly Summer Day Camp (9-5) and is for 5-12 years old 336.766.4226
WBFJ Your Family Station

Sign Up for WBFJ’s Wednesday Word

The WBFJ Wednesday Word is a weekly email written by the WBFJ Staff. It's short, simple, encouraging and provides a look behind the microphone to the heart of this ministry and the people that help make it happen.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes