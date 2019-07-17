Wednesday Word

This Sunday my Wife and I will celebrate 40 Years of Marriage. That’s 480 Months, or 2,080 Weeks, or when you factor in 10 Leap Years, that 14,610 Days… of Marriage.

Pretty good for a couple of whom some said, “They’ll never make it.” Yet, here we are… Still Making It!

Every Day, Every Night, Every Week, Month and Year, Our Marriage is what WE Make It!

Thankfully, JESUS has been our Common Denominator throughout all this time. And yet even with HIM, we’ve not always had what some call a “Perfect Marriage.” I mean, How Could We? After all, Two Imperfect People Do NOT a Perfect Marriage Make.

But, having always kept JESUS at the Center, or the Heart, of our Marriage, we’ve watched HIM often take the tattered rags of our relationship, and mend it, and Seal it… with HIS LOVE!

Will we be Perfect come our 50th or 60th Wedding Anniversary, or beyond? Likely Not. But, the JESUS We Serve has and will Never Change. HE’S brought us This Far! And, I’m Certain, that being the Same Yesterday, Today and Forever… HE Will Continue to Lead Us, Guide Us and Carry Us Through!