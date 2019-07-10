Wednesday Word

At our church we are preparing for our Summer Spectacular – it’s a VBS on steroids. As part of the “Stage Crew” we perform skits, videos, jokes, games and lead Worship for all the children. This year one of the Song’s that we are singing is Casting Crowns “Nobody”. The first time I heard this song I got goosebumps! Read this carefully “‘Cause I’m just a nobody trying to tell everybody, All about Somebody who saved my soul”. Now read that one more time!!

You see to me this song is all about putting Jesus front and center in our lives so folks don’t just see a sinner but the God who loves that sinner! As Christians it is not about us, it is about pointing to Him.

Before Jesus departed, He spent his final time with His 11 disciples. The last command He gave them was “Therefore go and make disciples of all nations, baptizing them in the name of the Father and of the Son and of the Holy Spirit, and teaching them to obey everything I have commanded you. And surely, I am with you always, to the very end of the age” Matthew 28:19-20.

You may ask, “Why me? Aren’t there others more equipped to do that? I am not a preacher, preacher’s wife, deacon, elder…. What do I know? I do not know what to say! Know this, you are the only one who can tell your story. No one can describe things that have changed in your life since you gave yourself to the Lord like you can. All the great things Christ has done for you, you have the privilege of sharing that good news with others. It’s your story; no one else can tell it like you.

You know what the greatest part of telling others about the Lord is? You have an opportunity to affect the lives of others. Now they have the chance to come to know Christ as their Savior. The greatest blessing in your life can be shared with someone else to bring him/her hope. If the woman at the well could be a witness, certainly you and I can do the same.

Jesus commands us to tell others of His great salvation. He wants everyone to know about Him. He suffered a horrible death so that all of mankind could know the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit. He is the way the truth and the light. We are that “somebody.”

God is at work in our lives, and He has a plan that He places us in so that others can know Him. My hope is that you can see what it looks like when Jesus is our only source, our only solution and we are pointing to only Him. You are the Nobody, that can tell everybody about Somebody that saved your soul.

~Tonia~