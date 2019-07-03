Wednesday Word

“So teach us to number our days, that we may get a heart of wisdom.” Psalm 90:12

In the immediate days after my dad passed away three weeks ago, time stopped for me. Everything that I once thought so important and pressing melted away as I mourned the loss of the man God had chosen to shape me into at least half of the man I am today. Those first few days were spent reliving the bittersweet memories of time passed and time hoped for. In the interest of being completely honest, quite a bit of my reflection centered on regrets for time wasted. I’ve since come to understand more deeply that, although you can’t dwell on them, regrets can serve a purpose of wisening us for proceeding into the future.

The day after my dad left us, my mom presented me with his watch. As much as it serves as a reminder of him to me, its greater purpose is to sharpen my focus on the time that’s slipping away. Unfortunately, even as everything came to a screeching halt for me internally, the world around me went on without slowing down. But losing a loved one, especially one so close as a father who was everything a father should be, causes a shifting of perspective. As my sister, brother-in-law, and I sang and spoke my dad into the presence of Jesus with the words of “Blessed Assurance” and the comfort of Jesus’ words at the tomb of Lazarus in John 11:25-26, “I am the resurrection and the life. Whoever believes in me, though he die, yet shall he live, and everyone who lives and believes in me shall never die.” Do you believe this?” a sense of the eternal took hold of me. It’s allowed me, even in the chaos of returning to a new normal in an extremely hectic world, to slow down. To cherish and build up the relationships I have. To value others and invest time in them. To consciously make the decision to love as Jesus loved. And most importantly, to take time in God’s word in order to keep this perspective.

My dad, Rex Bumgarner, exemplified these qualities in his life. When I look at his watch, it reminds me to do the same.

– DAVE BUMGARNER (CROSSROAD RADIO)