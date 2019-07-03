Search
Your Family Station
Home Blog Wednesday Word

Wednesday Word

Wally DeckerJul 03, 2019Comments Off on Wednesday Word

Like

 

So teach us to number our days, that we may get a heart of wisdom.”  Psalm 90:12

 

In the immediate days after my dad passed away three weeks ago, time stopped for me.  Everything that I once thought so important and pressing melted away as I mourned the loss of the man God had chosen to shape me into at least half of the man I am today.  Those first few days were spent reliving the bittersweet memories of time passed and time hoped for.  In the interest of being completely honest, quite a bit of my reflection centered on regrets for time wasted.  I’ve since come to understand more deeply that, although you can’t dwell on them, regrets can serve a purpose of wisening us for proceeding into the future. 

 

The day after my dad left us, my mom presented me with his watch.  As much as it serves as a reminder of him to me, its greater purpose is to sharpen my focus on the time that’s slipping away.  Unfortunately, even as everything came to a screeching halt for me internally, the world around me went on without slowing down.  But losing a loved one, especially one so close as a father who was everything a father should be, causes a shifting of perspective.  As my sister, brother-in-law, and I sang and spoke my dad into the presence of Jesus with the words of “Blessed Assurance” and the comfort of Jesus’ words at the tomb of Lazarus in John 11:25-26, “I am the resurrection and the life.  Whoever believes in me, though he die, yet shall he live, and everyone who lives and believes in me shall never die.” Do you believe this?” a sense of the eternal took hold of me.  It’s allowed me, even in the chaos of returning to a new normal in an extremely hectic world, to slow down.  To cherish and build up the relationships I have.  To value others and invest time in them. To consciously make the decision to love as Jesus loved.  And most importantly, to take time in God’s word in order to keep this perspective.

My dad, Rex Bumgarner, exemplified these qualities in his life.  When I look at his watch, it reminds me to do the same. 

 

– DAVE BUMGARNER (CROSSROAD RADIO) 

 

Wally Decker

Wally Decker

General Manager at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
Married my high school sweetheart (Diane) in 1987. She teaches kindergarten. We attend, fellowship and serve at Faith Missionary Alliance Church of Midway. We have three children: Tyler (20), Brianna (17) and Bradley (14) Obviously most of my free time (what’s that?) is divided between family, church and community activities. Got into radio at age 15…have been part of the WBFJ team since 1983.

MON-FRI 1P-3P, SUN 6A-10A
wdecker@wbfj.fm
Wally Decker

Latest posts by Wally Decker (see all)

Previous PostWednesday News
Wally Decker

Married my high school sweetheart (Diane) in 1987. She teaches kindergarten. We attend, fellowship and serve at Faith Missionary Alliance Church of Midway. We have three children: Tyler (20), Brianna (17) and Bradley (14) Obviously most of my free time (what’s that?) is divided between family, church and community activities. Got into radio at age 15…have been part of the WBFJ team since 1983. MON-FRI 1P-3P, SUN 6A-10A wdecker@wbfj.fm

Related articles

S@5: Colorectal Cancer Awareness

Verne HillJul 04, 2019

Patriotic Celebrations In The Piedmont Triad

Wally DeckerJul 03, 2019

Hallmark Channel is looking for the best Christmas Cookies…

Wally DeckerJul 03, 2019

Community Events

Jun
1
Sat
all-day Fuzzy Friends Pet Food Pantry @ St. Anne's Episcopal Church (Winston-Salem)
Fuzzy Friends Pet Food Pantry @ St. Anne's Episcopal Church (Winston-Salem)
Jun 1 – Aug 31 all-day
Fuzzy Friends Pet Food Pantry is in need of pet food! Here’s what is needed:http://a.co/eOaFw7B Fuzzy Friends is a ministry of St. Anne’s Episcopal Church https://fuzzyfriendatstannes.weebly.com/ 336.760.4319
all-day Vintage Bible College Summer Enr... @ Vintage Bible College (Winston-Salem)
Vintage Bible College Summer Enr... @ Vintage Bible College (Winston-Salem)
Jun 1 – Jul 8 all-day
Vintage Bible College (Winston-Salem) is an inter-denominational college offering Associate through Doctorate Degree Programs in Biblical Studies, Leadership, Theology, Ministry & Christian Education. Classes are held on Monday, Tuesday & Thursday The Summer Quarter begins[...]
Jun
10
Mon
all-day Sheets Memorial Christian School... @ Sheets Memorial Christian School (Lexington)
Sheets Memorial Christian School... @ Sheets Memorial Christian School (Lexington)
Jun 10 – Aug 19 all-day
Sheets Memorial Christian School invite you to join them for the 2019-2020 School Year! Visit this Summer, Monday-Thursday (8:30-12:30) to pick up an information packet or call 336-249-4224 to schedule a school tour.
all-day WinShape Camps
WinShape Camps
Jun 10 – Aug 2 all-day
WinShape Camps are presented by Chick-fil-A  and it purpose is to provide experiences for kids (1st – 9th grade) that will enable them to sharpen their character, deepen their Christian faith and grow in relationships with others. WinShape[...]
Jun
11
Tue
6:30 pm Financial Peace University @ First Christian Church (Clemmons)
Financial Peace University @ First Christian Church (Clemmons)
Jun 11 @ 6:30 pm – Aug 6 @ 8:30 pm
This is a 9-week video series and workbook study based on Dave Ramsey’s best-selling book “The Complete Money Makeover.” Registration: $129.00 Discounted price of $109 at https://www.fpu.com/109081 336.247.6463
WBFJ Your Family Station

Sign Up for WBFJ’s Wednesday Word

The WBFJ Wednesday Word is a weekly email written by the WBFJ Staff. It's short, simple, encouraging and provides a look behind the microphone to the heart of this ministry and the people that help make it happen.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes