Wednesday Word

Putting the UNITY in Unity Candle

Paula and I are celebrating a definite milestone this week… 25 years of marriage!

Flashback to June 18, 1994. What a bright, sunny Saturday afternoon. And HOT.

Our wedding day was a joyous day. A blur at times. Most wedding days are a blur. Thank goodness for the ‘wedding video’…

Yet, the lighting of our Unity Candle still vividly stands out as a validation, a wedding day ‘God moment’ if you will.

First off, we wore traditional wedding attire: Paula in a long flowing white gown. And me in black tie and tails. So, extending your arms up and out is not an easy task. Plus, Paula and I are NOT very tall.

Anyway, half way through the wedding ceremony it was time to light the Unity Candle. We both gently grab a long taper candle and begin to stretch toward the ‘elevated’ unity candle.

We stretched for what seemed to be 20 minutes. Oh yeah, did I mention all of our guests are watching, too. Oh boy!

We just could not get close enough on our own to physically light the Unity Candle. Then, all of a sudden a flame suddenly rose from the wick of the Unity Candle. And, we didn’t even come close to the wick. (We have lots of witnesses to confirm our story). Indeed, the Lord himself ignited the ‘flame’ of our lives together.

God still supplies our needs even today, 25 years later.

In Ephesians 5:21-33 the Apostle Paul lays out the Godly order of a successful Christian marriage.

I admit, I have not always been the perfect husband or father, but I have always tried to learn from my mistakes.

Just ask Paula.

As a couple, we have always strived to put our focus on Christ –first. Then truly trusting in Him for the rest.

In the hills and the valleys, God continues to Bless us as a couple, and as a family.

Here’s to the next 25 (plus) years…

“I will be here and you can cry on my shoulder,

When the mirror tells us we’re older,

I will hold you and

I will be here to watch you grow in beauty

And tell you all the things you are to me

I will be here…”

Steven Curtis Chapman from his classic wedding hit “I Will Be Here”

Congrats to all who are celebrating anniversaries from 5 days to 50+ years!

-Verne