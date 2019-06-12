Wednesday Word

Search
Wally Decker Jun 12, 2019

Birthday months. Almost every family has them.  Those clusters of birthdays that for some reason or another fall within days of each other.  For the Decker family, those would be December and June.  In fact, if extended family is incorporated, we have no less than six to celebrate this month.  There’s nearly a 60-year span represented when counting those candles with yours truly pretty much smack in the middle.

Taking a moment to mark the milestone of another year gives cause to thank the Giver of life for the opportunity to live gratefully on this side of the Light of His Love. The Determiner of Days who grants each breath gives us the blessings of life and eternal life.  When the cards, calls and cakes have exasperated their joyful cadence, it’s that moment of silence that beckons us to reflect – not only on what has been, but perhaps more importantly to what is going to be.

The extra pound, the wrinkle, the gray hair and the slower step are not necessarily casualties of experience. They can also serve as badges of honor to a life well lived.  In addition, they remind us to cherish the moment and embrace what God can do next.

Red and Yellow, Black and White … we are ageless in His sight??? Our timeline looks nothing like His.  I’ll take that.

  • WALLY

 

 

Wally Decker

Wally Decker

