Wednesday Word

So many things have happened in our family in the past few weeks from graduation, to birthday, to a cousin joining the Navy and leaving today for Chicago for basic training. Our youngest granddaughter turned 4 yesterday and our oldest granddaughter graduated from Pre-K to begin Kindergarten in the fall. I have been thinking about the word graduation meaning; is getting a diploma or academic degree. Thinking of it as triumphs in life is what graduation means to me. Whether one gets a degree or chooses otherwise, there is always a graduation to the next step of life by getting married, then becoming parents, and then onto grandparents. The most important triumphant graduation is becoming a Christian. Life is so much easier when God takes the reigns and leads us in the direction that He has planned for us. We can make it hard on ourselves when we do not follow His lead. I pray every day that my granddaughter’s will obey the rule of God and His plan for them as they grow. There is excitement every step of the way!!!

“…the wisdom that comes from heaven is first of all pure; then peace-loving, considerate, submissive, full of mercy and good fruit, impartial and sincere.”

James 3:17