Search
Your Family Station
Home Blog Wednesday Word

Wednesday Word

May 29, 2019Comments Off on Wednesday Word

Like

Can I just tell you how happy I am that you are part of our WBFJ family!!!

As family we get to watch our families grow through good and bad times.   We have the opportunity to rejoice and lament with one another as our lives and families grow and change.

Today can I ask you to rejoice with my family!!  We are celebrating, like many of you a much anticipated milestone in our family’s life, our baby girl, Addy Hilton will be graduating from Benton Gray High School on June 1st.  

Many of you have watched Addy grow up!  I remember the day I came into work and told Wally, at a time that I thought my hours would be increasing, because my our son, Aaron was going to be going into kindergarten, that instead Ron and I expecting.  We were overjoyed that we were having another child, but at 41 years of age. when most had completed their family, we were taken back just a tiny bit, as we were starting over,  Not our plans , but yours Lord.  We had always wanted a second child, even though the timing wasn’t necessarily ours, it was His. so it was best!!!

We loved the name Addy and when people asked, I would tell her she adds so much to our family, our lives. The name has been fitting as I feel she adds so much to this world!!!

Now that little girl will be embarking on a new journey!!  One filled with hope, love and faith!!!  Do we know her exact journey, no!  Does she have hopes and dreams, yes!  What we do know is that Addy Leigh Hilton was and is a gift from God, hand picked and chosen for such a time as this in our family, in our world.  What we do know, is  that she is the daughter of the King, she loves Jesus and she has learned to trust Him. He has great plans for Addy. that we believe He will help her to carry out!! “For I know the plans I have for you,” declares the Lord, “plans to prosper you, not to harm you, plans to you hope and  a future.  Jeremiah 29:11

Our God is faithful to keep His word, whether we are talking about my daughter or yours!!!  We are inadequate in ourselves to make everything work out, but we have a God  who is faithful and true , who loves our children so much more than we do, so we trust Him to keep His promises to Addy, to your children and to us!!

Will you rejoice with me as we celebrate our baby girl’s ending of the journey of high school to what lies next!  May I covet your prayers? After all isn’t that what families do for one another?

I love you and thank God for you!!!

If you have times of rejoicing or times you need prayer, please reach out to us,  Your WBFJ family is here for you!!!

 – BONNIE

 

 

 

 

 

BonnieHilton

Latest posts by BonnieHilton (see all)

Previous PostThursday News, May 30, 2019  

Related articles

Thursday News, May 30, 2019  

Verne HillMay 30, 2019

Open House: Smith Reynolds Airport (May 29)

Verne HillMay 29, 2019

Pray for the President…

Verne HillMay 29, 2019

Community Events

May
31
Fri
all-day North Carolina Home Educators Co... @ Twin City Quarters & Benton Convention Center (Winston-Salem)
North Carolina Home Educators Co... @ Twin City Quarters & Benton Convention Center (Winston-Salem)
May 31 all-day
The conference will include: Workshops, College Showcases,  Vendors, Book Fair & more! http://www.nche.com 336.727.2976 Hours of conference: 5/30 (1:00 – 10:45pm) 5/31   (9:00am – 10:45pm) 6/1   (9:00am – 6:00pm)  
6:00 pm Celebrate Recovery @ Triad Church (Greensboro)
Celebrate Recovery @ Triad Church (Greensboro)
May 31 @ 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm
Celebrate Recovery a FREE support group and safe place for people to discuss and deal with life-controlling issues. Celebrate Recovery is held every Friday at 6:00pm For more info: (336) 662-9905
Jun
1
Sat
all-day North Carolina Home Educators Co... @ Twin City Quarters & Benton Convention Center (Winston-Salem)
North Carolina Home Educators Co... @ Twin City Quarters & Benton Convention Center (Winston-Salem)
Jun 1 all-day
The conference will include: Workshops, College Showcases,  Vendors, Book Fair & more! http://www.nche.com 336.727.2976 Hours of conference: 5/30 (1:00 – 10:45pm) 5/31   (9:00am – 10:45pm) 6/1   (9:00am – 6:00pm)  
8:00 am Yard Sale @ Union Cross Baptist Church (Kernersville)
Yard Sale @ Union Cross Baptist Church (Kernersville)
Jun 1 @ 8:00 am – 2:00 pm
Proceeds: Various Church Projects 336.769.2862
8:00 am Yard Sale @ Vienna Baptist Church (Pfafftown)
Yard Sale @ Vienna Baptist Church (Pfafftown)
Jun 1 @ 8:00 am – 2:00 pm
Proceeds: Forsyth Home Educators Cheerleaders for Cheer Camp. 336.202.0403
WBFJ Your Family Station

Sign Up for WBFJ’s Wednesday Word

The WBFJ Wednesday Word is a weekly email written by the WBFJ Staff. It's short, simple, encouraging and provides a look behind the microphone to the heart of this ministry and the people that help make it happen.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes