Wednesday Word

Kurt Myers May 22, 2019

It was early September of last year when me along with my wife and millions of people watched as a tropical storm formed off the Southern coast of Africa. Little did we know at the time, that tropical storm would form into Hurricane Florence. As the hurricane intensified and moved closer to the North Carolina coast, my wife and I became more and more concerned for our love ones in its path, including Nancy’s (my wife) elderly father staying in an assisted living facility in New Bern.  We thought what would be best for him is to get her father to higher ground (i.e. Winston-Salem). So as Hurricane Florence made landfall in the early hours of September 14, granddad was safe and sound 230 miles west of the storm. Granddad spent twelve days with us, he ate with us, watched television with us, visited extended family while here and engage in many conversations with us even though he couldn’t hear very well.

Nancy‘s dad passed away of natural causes last month. He was 94. You know, I think sometimes God orchestrates certain things and events for a bigger reason or purpose that we can’t see or imagine at the time we are going through them. Little did I know, that would be the last time I would see my father-in-law. But as strange as it sounds, it took a hurricane to bring us together with Gdad for twelve days in September. Be aware, God may be moving in your life even if you can’t see evidence of a it at the time. I’m proof of that! I know  Hurricane Florence wreaked havoc on thousands if not millions of people, but the silver lining or (God’s big picture) in it for Nancy and I was granddad‘s last God ordained visit!

 

And we know that all things work together for good to those who love God, to those who are called according to His purpose.

(Romans 8:28 KJV)

 

Blessings,

Kurt

Kurt Myers

Kurt Myers

Mid-Day Host; Local Flavors Director; Public Service Coordinator at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
Kurt Myers

Kurt Myers

