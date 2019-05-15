Wednesday Word

“Do not fear, for I have redeemed you;

I have summoned you by name; you are mine.

2 When you pass through the waters,

I will be with you;

and when you pass through the rivers,

they will not sweep over you.

When you walk through the fire,

you will not be burned;

the flames will not set you ablaze. “ Isaiah 43: 1-2

May I be blunt for a moment? Do you ever feel like ‘it’s a dog eat dog world and you’re wearing milk bone underwear?’ You know what I mean. Things seem to be going along just fine for a while, then the bottom drops out. Your car breaks down (again), your sink backs up and your bathroom smells like a garbage dump, the neighbors’ dogs keep you up half the night then wake you up at 5am…again. And that’s just the easy stuff.

How about you, or a loved one, go see a doctor tomorrow and are shocked to learn there’s cancer? Or you’re told at work today that your services will no longer be needed? Or your husband tells you tonight that he wants a divorce? Are you getting depressed yet? By now you’re so filled with worry and anxiety that you don’t even want to get up in the morning.

So how do you deal with it? Well, some folks go seeking; for whatever or whoever they can find that will make them feel better. Some choose alcohol, others drugs, still others sex or food, or maybe all of the above. Of course, the problem with all of these is they’re what a friend of mine calls “false comforters.” They may provide immediate gratification but then you wake up and nothing’s changed…or it’s worse.

But wait a minute. I thought when you became a Christian all of life’s worries and troubles would go away. Or God would fix it all so those kinds of things would never happen to you again. That’s why these verses from Isaiah mean so much to me, and why today I needed to be reminded of them. Perhaps you do too. You see, God never promised us a rose garden in this life. Notice that He never uses the word “If” in these verses, but “When.” He knows full well that we’ll have problems, tragedies, loss and more in this world. After all, His son was here. And you know what happened to Him. But He also says that, if you choose to follow Him, you’ll never have to face any of it alone.

Jesus summed it up best when he said this to His disciples: “A time is coming and in fact has come when you will be scattered, each to your own home. You will leave me all alone. Yet I am not alone, for my Father is with me. “I have told you these things, so that in me you may have peace. In this world you will have trouble. But take heart! I have overcome the world.”

Amen

Dennis