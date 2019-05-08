Wednesday Word

While I was mowing yesterday of I was reminded of one of the Lord’s great truths. You’ll remember the teaching once I tell you what happened.

At the first of the mowing season everything looked alike and I just buzzed down everything in sight. But yesterday I noticed the last time I mowed I had missed a little growth on the edge and that “weed” I had flattened was now a very lovely flower.

This little awakening immediately brought to mind the Lord’s teaching about the wheat and the tares. Jesus taught us to let them grow together until maturity to avoid throwing out the good wheat with the non-nourishing tares.

In other words, be careful when sorting out the actions of others and don’t judge prematurely without full knowledge. My flower lesson was a little different but still the same principle. Be careful when mowing down a believer in spiritual infancy. There is a point where the flower and the weed look very much alike and if you are not careful you will buzz down what would have been a joy giving flower.

I guess you could also make the case for plucking a weed that after many years still is a weed and does nothing but choke out the real fruit and flowers. Water, water, water and nourish, nourish, nourish. Then pluck if you need to! I hope I didn’t miss the point here!

Papa John Hill

PS: Thanks for the great harvest the Lord is providing through your faithful giving. Sharathon “the on air event” is over but you can still help us meet goal and invest in maturing and nurturing hearts here in Piedmont North Carolina. Please take a minute to give on line at www.wbfj.fm.