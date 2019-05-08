Search
Your Family Station
Home Blog Wednesday Word

Wednesday Word

John HillMay 08, 2019Comments Off on Wednesday Word

Like

While I was mowing yesterday of I was reminded of one of the Lord’s great truths. You’ll remember the teaching once I tell you what happened.

At the first of the mowing season everything looked alike and I just buzzed down everything in sight. But yesterday I noticed the last time I mowed I had missed a little growth on the edge and that “weed” I had flattened was now a very lovely flower.

This little awakening immediately brought to mind the Lord’s teaching about the wheat and the tares. Jesus taught us to let them grow together until maturity to avoid throwing out the good wheat with the non-nourishing tares.

In other words, be careful when sorting out the actions of others and don’t judge prematurely without full knowledge. My flower lesson was a little different but still the same principle. Be careful when mowing down a believer in spiritual infancy. There is a point where the flower and the weed look very much alike and if you are not careful you will buzz down what would have been a joy giving flower.

I guess you could also make the case for plucking a weed that after many years still is a weed and does nothing but choke out the real fruit and flowers. Water, water, water and nourish, nourish, nourish. Then pluck if you need to!  I hope I didn’t miss the point here!

Papa John Hill

 

PS: Thanks for the great harvest the Lord is providing through your faithful giving. Sharathon “the on air  event” is over but you can still help us meet goal and invest in maturing and nurturing hearts here in Piedmont North Carolina. Please take a minute to give on line at www.wbfj.fm.

John Hill

John Hill

Evening Host; Technical Director at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
Dr. Gary Chapman gave my searching heart a little booklet listing “Short Terms Abroad”. That landed me at Christian radio station WIVV on Vieques Island in the Caribbean off and on until I came to WBFJ in 1986. I say “off and on” since I took 3 years out for Southwestern Seminary in Ft. Worth.

My better half Judy gave me the greatest ‘human’ gift in 1987 when she said “I do”. Don’t try to reconcile the math, but I have 3 teen age grandchildren now. Hannah, the oldest gave me the name “Papa John” and was disappointed when she found out that all those pizza places were not mine.

MON-FRI 7P-MIDNIGHT, SAT 6P-10P
john@wbfj.fm
John Hill

Latest posts by John Hill (see all)

John Hill

Dr. Gary Chapman gave my searching heart a little booklet listing “Short Terms Abroad”. That landed me at Christian radio station WIVV on Vieques Island in the Caribbean off and on until I came to WBFJ in 1986. I say “off and on” since I took 3 years out for Southwestern Seminary in Ft. Worth. My better half Judy gave me the greatest ‘human’ gift in 1987 when she said “I do”. Don’t try to reconcile the math, but I have 3 teen age grandchildren now. Hannah, the oldest gave me the name “Papa John” and was disappointed when she found out that all those pizza places were not mine. MON-FRI 7P-MIDNIGHT, SAT 6P-10P john@wbfj.fm

Related articles

ROCC 5K Run and Walk happens this Saturday (May 11)

Verne HillMay 08, 2019

U-Pick um: Find local strawberry farms…

Verne HillMay 08, 2019

Wednesday News, May 08, 2019

Verne HillMay 08, 2019

Community Events

May
9
Thu
6:30 pm Jana Alayra @ First Christian Church (Kernersville)
Jana Alayra @ First Christian Church (Kernersville)
May 9 @ 6:30 pm – 8:30 pm
Jana Alayra presents a high energy, power-packed concert with a Christ-centered message that is designed especially for preschool, elementary age kids and their families! https://www.janaalayra.com/Home It’s Free  /  Love Offering 336.996.7388
May
10
Fri
6:00 pm Celebrate Recovery @ Triad Church (Greensboro)
Celebrate Recovery @ Triad Church (Greensboro)
May 10 @ 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm
Celebrate Recovery a FREE support group and safe place for people to discuss and deal with life-controlling issues. Celebrate Recovery is held every Friday at 6:00pm For more info: (336) 662-9905
7:00 pm Mary Poppins Jr. (The Musical) @ Central United Methodist Church (Mt. Airy)
Mary Poppins Jr. (The Musical) @ Central United Methodist Church (Mt. Airy)
May 10 @ 7:00 pm – 8:30 pm
Mary Poppins Jr. will be presented by the Millennium Charter Academy. Tickets: $10.00 (per person) Tickets will be available at the door 336.789.7570 Performance dates & times: 5/10 & 5/11 @ 7:00pm 5/11 @ 3:00pm
May
11
Sat
7:00 am Country Breakfast @ Old Union United Methodist Church (Sophia)
Country Breakfast @ Old Union United Methodist Church (Sophia)
May 11 @ 7:00 am – 10:00 am
Proceeds: Various Church Projects 336.498.7102
8:00 am ROCC 5k & Collection Drive @ River Oaks Community Church (Clemmons)
ROCC 5k & Collection Drive @ River Oaks Community Church (Clemmons)
May 11 @ 8:00 am – 11:00 am
Registration: $25.00 (before 5/4)  /  $30.00 (after 5/4) $35.00 (day of race) Free Childcare Proceeds: Salem Pregnancy Care Center 336.766.0033 http://www.riveroakschurch.org      
WBFJ Your Family Station

Sign Up for WBFJ’s Wednesday Word

The WBFJ Wednesday Word is a weekly email written by the WBFJ Staff. It's short, simple, encouraging and provides a look behind the microphone to the heart of this ministry and the people that help make it happen.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes