Wednesday Word

“I am doing something brand new,

something unheard of.

Now it shall spring forth…” Isaiah 43:19

This verse from Isaiah was the inspiration used by local artist Patti Hricinak Sheets for a new mural that gracefully adorns our WBFJ office space. As WBFJ approaches 25 years of music and ministry in the Piedmont Triad, what a great reminder that our God is always at work and doing something new in His people.

Patti explains some of the Biblical symbolism of her inspired creation…

When WBFJ contacted me to paint these words I knew it to be deserving of a background of meaningful detail.

Prophetic words from Isaiah are promises for both Jews and Gentiles. It seemed appropriate to paint the lettering with “amazing grace font” on an aged background format inspired by a Jewish prayer shawl.

Tassels on this piece are a reminder of the commandments given to God’s people.

Each tassel on the wall piece contains 3 knots representing Father, Son, Holy Spirit.

The gold stripes along the bottom are a reminder of this royal Trinity.

The loose broken string in several of the stitches along the bottom are us.

We are broken, imperfect stitches in the tapestry of life and it is only through Jesus we are made new. As we connect ourselves to the broken, we all become part of His perfect plan of love and redemption.

The two tassels to the far left are Father and Son. As your eyes read toward the far right you are met by the fish symbol supporting the Star of David and a menorah.

The fish is outlined in gold. When we are given authority through The Holy Spirit it is more valuable than gold. This symbol is embroidered into a messianic Jewish prayer shawl. The left of the wall piece is encamped with a border. The right is open and washed in “sun yellow” as it leads us into the “unheard of” on earth and eternity in heaven.

Thank You WBFJ for trusting the Holy Spirit to guide my heart and hand.

-Patti Hricinak Sheets/artist

*I want to personally Thank You for being part of the WBFJ family. Maybe you have been around for the entire 25-year journey or maybe you just found us. Thank You!

Make sure to spend some time listening over the next several days to our WBFJ Sharathon 2019. As we share stories of how God has been doing ‘something new’ in His people through the ministry of WBFJ. We can’t survive without you – specifically your prayers and your financial support. Make your Faith Promise now at www.wbfj.fm.

-Verne