Wednesday Word

Wally DeckerApr 24, 2019Comments Off on Wednesday Word

Hello, WBFJ friends! With our 2019 Sharathon fast approaching, it’s a wonderful time to reflect upon WBFJ’s 25 years of broadcasting. Throughout my years of volunteering at the station, I’ve been blessed to hear countless stories about how WBFJ has changed lives. However, it’s my own testimony that makes WBFJ so incredibly special to me. On February 14, 1998, I sat beside my bed in tears listening to the radio. My marriage was over and I felt like my life was in pieces. God had been drawing me to Christian music, so I was tuned WBFJ, desperate to hear something that could ease my pain. When “Healing Hands” by Jonathan Pierce began to play, it was as if that song was played just for me. In those moments, as the lyrics pierced my soul, I asked Jesus into my heart and begged God to change my life. And He did! A few months later, I faxed my resume to WBFJ, asking if they could use some help and I’ve been a volunteer at the station ever since! WBFJ has been a “family” to me through every challenge and blessing that I’ve faced, especially during the adoption of my beloved daughter, Lexa. Does WBFJ change lives? Absolutely! Praise be to God that mine is one of them!

 

Your friend,

Lana

 

Wally Decker

Wally Decker

