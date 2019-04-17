Wednesday Word

What a glorious time of year we are in!!! Easter!!!!!!! I don’t know about you, but it is one of my favorite times of year!!! I love the new life that you see everywhere, the blossoming of all the beautiful flowers, trees and bushes. Beauty as far as the eye can see!!!! And then the dreaded pollen!!!

Isn’t that just like life? We can be enjoying life and during that same time we may have a loved one that is sick or one child who has received good news and the other child may not have gotten the same report. Life is bittersweet, full of blessings and disappointments.

I am thankful that because of Easter we do not deal with any of this alone!!! We have a faithful God who is for us!

He sent His one and only Son, Jesus, to live a sinless life, to die a death we could not die, to be buried and resurrected on that sweet third day!!! Oh, how can we lose hope, when we have the greatest hope of all time, Jesus!!!!!!!! He is our only answer no matter the problem.

Holy Week is such a great example of how life is, it starts on a high note with the triumphal entry, by midweek, things are taking a turn, by Friday our Savior has been beaten, disgraced and hung on a cross to die. They buried Him and on this side we know the end, but those that walked with Him did not. They thought Jesus was dead, all hope was lost. Haven’t we all been there, all hope is gone? Life just has not happened as we planned or thought. Then on that glorious third day, Jesus rose from death to give us life eternal!!!!!! Jesus promises were kept, He did what He said. He does the same thing for us. He keeps His promises to His children. Oh how I could just shout!!!! I sit here with tears in my eyes because I am so thankful for Jesus!!!

I am thankful that when we are going through tough issues of life, we can trust and depend on our Jesus to get us through! I am thankful that when Jesus left for heaven, He left us with Holy Spirit our counselor, comforter and guide.

I am thankful that He is with us always, He will never forsake us. He is for us not against us!!!! We can rest in Him, in His promises.

We have to trust His heart, not our eyes, trust His Word, not ours!!!

Jesus was, is and always will be our only answer!!!!!!!

I pray that this Easter, we will sense a deeper awareness of our Risen Savior and live to bring glory to His name!!!!

“That you may know what is the hope to which he has called you, what are the riches of his glorious inheritance in the saints, and what is the immeasurable greatness of his power toward us who believe, according to the working of his great might that he worked in Christ when he raised him from the dead and seated him at his right hand in the heavenly places, far above all rule and authority and power and dominion, and above every name that is named, not only in this age but also in the one to come.” Eph. 1:18-21

I am so thankful for you, our WBFJ family!!!!