Wednesday Word

Wally DeckerApr 10, 2019

Colossians 3:16

“Let the message of Christ dwell among you richly as you teach and admonish one another with all wisdom through psalms, hymns, and songs from the Spirit, singing to God with gratitude in your hearts.”

I celebrated a milestone birthday in February. Actually, it was more like a pity party. Oh sure, I appreciated all the Facebook wishes, the staff lunch, the cards and texts. But deep down, I couldn’t shake the feelings of sadness and depression for weeks. Why? I came up with many reasons. Loneliness from years of being single, not enough money, an apartment not even close to how I thought I’d be living at this stage in life, fractured relationships with some of my family…and the list went on.

Then, last week, I got a call about a traffic accident. I had trouble understanding the woman on the other end because her speech was slurred. I even recall being frustrated trying to get her to give me more details. That’s when she said “Dennis, I had a stroke just like you.” I was humbled to the floor.

That night I ran a gratitude list of just the last 14 months thru my mind: A son (grandson) born to parents (my daughter and son-in-law) who were told it may not be possible but believed that, with God, all things are possible. A stroke which caused paralysis on my left side and slurred speech being healed because we all believed and prayed it would be done. My daughter Taylor learning last summer she had cancer on her thyroid, enduring 2 operations and partial loss of her voice. Today, she is completely cancer-free and has regained 100% of her voice. Celebrating 2 years working at a job I love and literally wanted to do for years. It was given to me in God’s timing. Amazing co-workers who are, first and foremost, my brothers and sisters. A nice place to live that is now almost completely furnished when, just three years ago, I gave away nearly all my personal belongings. A car to drive that was given to me. Are you getting the picture?

Sunday night in Greensboro I was blessed with the opportunity to Praise and Worship God together with many of you at the Holy Roar concert. We sang to God with gratitude in our hearts. It was an amazing experience that brought me full circle from the feelings I’d had after my birthday. God is so good and so very worthy of our Praise.

 

Dennis Breeden

Wally Decker

