Search
Your Family Station
Home Blog Wednesday Word

Wednesday Word

Wally DeckerApr 03, 2019Comments Off on Wednesday Word

Like

SO – The Number One Grandson is getting ready to have his second birthday. It will be his last birthday as the Number One Grandson – at least as the only Number One Grandson – that is because he will be sharing that title with a new brother by the end of summer.

It’s not that there will be a first place or favorite. Instead, it will be a shared position. Much like my own three children – each possesses 100% of my love and devotion.

Toys, Trips, Clothes, Friends, Family, Life Experiences and even Food will be shared. Each may see the same thing but from a different perspective. BUT – Each will know that he is loved, that his needs are met and that he is equally important in the eyes of all that matters…that he has nothing to worry about.

I have so much to learn.

The Love of the Father is a Shared Love – which we share equally as Heirs to the Promise.

Romans 8:17   Now if we are children, then we are heirs—heirs of God and co-heirs with Christ, if indeed we share in his sufferings in order that we may also share in his glory.

So – does that mean that we are all Number One Sons (& Daughters)? Now, that’s an inheritance!

Wally (aka “Pops”)

Wally Decker

Wally Decker

General Manager at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
Married my high school sweetheart (Diane) in 1987. She teaches kindergarten. We attend, fellowship and serve at Faith Missionary Alliance Church of Midway. We have three children: Tyler (20), Brianna (17) and Bradley (14) Obviously most of my free time (what’s that?) is divided between family, church and community activities. Got into radio at age 15…have been part of the WBFJ team since 1983.

MON-FRI 1P-3P, SUN 6A-10A
wdecker@wbfj.fm
Wally Decker

Latest posts by Wally Decker (see all)

Previous PostAARP: Free tax preparation help locally
Wally Decker

Married my high school sweetheart (Diane) in 1987. She teaches kindergarten. We attend, fellowship and serve at Faith Missionary Alliance Church of Midway. We have three children: Tyler (20), Brianna (17) and Bradley (14) Obviously most of my free time (what’s that?) is divided between family, church and community activities. Got into radio at age 15…have been part of the WBFJ team since 1983. MON-FRI 1P-3P, SUN 6A-10A wdecker@wbfj.fm

Related articles

BREAKTHROUGH -The Movie

Verne HillApr 04, 2019

Thursday is National Burrito Day

Verne HillApr 04, 2019

Your ‘medical debt’ has been forgiven?

Verne HillApr 04, 2019

Community Events

Mar
1
Fri
all-day Vintage Bible College Spring Enr... @ Vintage Bible College (Winston-Salem)
Vintage Bible College Spring Enr... @ Vintage Bible College (Winston-Salem)
Mar 1 – Apr 7 all-day
Vintage Bible College (Winston-Salem) is an inter-denominational college offering Associate through Doctorate Degree Programs in Biblical Studies, Leadership, Theology, Ministry & Christian Education. Classes are held on Monday, Tuesday & Thursday The Spring Quarter begins[...]
Mar
13
Wed
all-day Easter Ham Giveaway!! @ Shady Grove Wesleyan Church (Walkertown)
Easter Ham Giveaway!! @ Shady Grove Wesleyan Church (Walkertown)
Mar 13 – Apr 6 all-day
Shady Grove Wesleyan Church (Walkertown) is giving away hams for Easter! Here are three ways to reserve your ham… Text the word HAM to 336.525.5870 Visit http://www.shadygrove.net Deadline to register is April 6 @ 5:00pm You[...]
Apr
5
Fri
9:00 am Children’s Consignment Sale @ Hillsdale United Methodist Church (Advance)
Children’s Consignment Sale @ Hillsdale United Methodist Church (Advance)
Apr 5 @ 9:00 am – 12:00 pm
Proceeds: Hillsdale Church Children’s and Youth’s Ministries 336-998-1098 The sale begins Thursday, April 4 (6-8pm)
10:00 am Spring Excess Inventory Sale @ Winston-Salem Center for Education and the Arts (Winston-Salem)
Spring Excess Inventory Sale @ Winston-Salem Center for Education and the Arts (Winston-Salem)
Apr 5 @ 10:00 am – 6:00 pm
The sale also continues Saturday, April 6 (8-1) All proceeds to help women achieve economic independence 336.970.0374
6:00 pm Celebrate Recovery @ Triad Church (Greensboro)
Celebrate Recovery @ Triad Church (Greensboro)
Apr 5 @ 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm
Celebrate Recovery a FREE support group and safe place for people to discuss and deal with life-controlling issues. Celebrate Recovery is held every Friday at 6:00pm For more info: (336) 662-9905
WBFJ Your Family Station

Sign Up for WBFJ’s Wednesday Word

The WBFJ Wednesday Word is a weekly email written by the WBFJ Staff. It's short, simple, encouraging and provides a look behind the microphone to the heart of this ministry and the people that help make it happen.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes