Wednesday Word

SO – The Number One Grandson is getting ready to have his second birthday. It will be his last birthday as the Number One Grandson – at least as the only Number One Grandson – that is because he will be sharing that title with a new brother by the end of summer.

It’s not that there will be a first place or favorite. Instead, it will be a shared position. Much like my own three children – each possesses 100% of my love and devotion.

Toys, Trips, Clothes, Friends, Family, Life Experiences and even Food will be shared. Each may see the same thing but from a different perspective. BUT – Each will know that he is loved, that his needs are met and that he is equally important in the eyes of all that matters…that he has nothing to worry about.

I have so much to learn.

The Love of the Father is a Shared Love – which we share equally as Heirs to the Promise.

Romans 8:17 Now if we are children, then we are heirs—heirs of God and co-heirs with Christ, if indeed we share in his sufferings in order that we may also share in his glory.

So – does that mean that we are all Number One Sons (& Daughters)? Now, that’s an inheritance!

– Wally (aka “Pops”)