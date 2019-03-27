Wednesday Word

Bible Bracketology

So here we are in the middle of March Madness. Is your bracket busted yet? You know, March Madness is all about upsets, lop-sided wins, Cinderella and powerhouse teams. With the Sweet 16 set, it looks like midnight has struck for Cinderella, leaving the powerhouse schools to fight it out for the title. Here are five terms you always hear during March Madness and how they also paralleled with your daily faith walk with the Lord…

On the Bubble – This is definitely not a place you want to be living when it comes to serving the Lord. You want to be in the “big dance” and not on the spiritual bubble on the outside looking in. Also, the “lukewarm” scripture in the book of Revelation applies here too.

Quality Wins – Actually all victories from the Lord are Quality Wins, although sometimes in life, you feel like some victories are bigger or more significant than others. It’s all good when God is in the middle of it and He’s in control.

Buzzer-Beaters – This is code for, God may not seem to answer your prayer when you think He should, but actually He’s right-on-time, even if you don’t realize it at the time. God’s timing is not always when we think it should be. Be patient and trust Him.

Survive & Advance – You ever heard the saying, you’re either just coming out of a battle, in the middle of one or heading into a new challenge? Real battles demand real prayer, which builds and reflects character and obedience in you. This too shall pass…

One Shining Moment – Okay, I really don’t have a good parallel this side of heaven, but maybe this verse fits here for each of us that has accepted Jesus Christ as our Savior. “Well Done Thy Good & Faithful Servant, Enter Into The Joy of the Lord” (Matt 25:23), thus your one glorious shinning moment. That includes you too Cinderella.

Kurt