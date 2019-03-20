You know from reading my previous Wednesday Words that I always look for lessons to learn from anything and everything that happens. You might think this is my WEDNESDAY WORD formula but really it is my life formula! Why waste an experience? Anyone can see God’s image in the big things–but how about His fingerprints in the small things. So I challenge you to try looking at the details of life this way, looking for lessons in the happenings of life.

To get you going, I share yesterday’s little goodie. I was rushing to my car with a small arm load of phone, papers and notes when one of the paper notes fell flat on the pavement and I could not pick it up. It seemed like it was glued to the pavement. If you have ever dropped a sheet of paper on the pavement, you know it creates a little vacuum and holds on for dear life.

My goal was to pick up the paper with one hand without putting down the rest of my load. I tried wetting my finger to try to glue my finger to the paper so I could pick it up. It didn’t work. I tried using my fingernail to pry and that didn’t work. (this might have worked if I had used both hands—but I refused!!!)

Finally I put my load down, and using both hands, I used another sheet of paper to slide under the note so I could pick them both up at the same time. Now I ask you, “What can we learn from this crazy little life experience?”

I know most don’t have time to analyze, ponder and answer, but for you who do, please email me any lessons you see in this little experience. Please email me directly: john@wbfj.fm.

Thanks!

John

PS: I have Francesca Battistelli’s latest , “OWN IT” CD that I will randomly give away to one responder (Thursday, Noon deadline). Thanks, again! John, again!