Search
Your Family Station
Home Blog Wednesday Word

Wednesday Word

John HillMar 20, 2019Comments Off on Wednesday Word

Like

You know from reading my previous Wednesday Words that I always look for lessons to learn from anything and everything that happens. You might think this is my WEDNESDAY WORD formula but really it is my life formula! Why waste an experience? Anyone can see God’s image in the big things–but how about His fingerprints in the small things. So I challenge you to try looking at the details of life this way, looking for lessons in the happenings of life.

 

To get you going, I share yesterday’s little goodie. I was rushing to my car with a small arm load of phone, papers and notes when one of the paper notes fell flat on the pavement and I could not pick it up. It seemed like it was glued to the pavement. If  you have ever dropped a sheet of paper on the pavement, you know it creates a little vacuum and holds on for dear life.

 

My goal was to pick up the paper with one hand without putting down the rest of my load. I tried wetting my finger to try to glue my finger to the paper so I could pick it up. It didn’t work. I tried using my fingernail to pry and that didn’t work. (this might have worked if I had used both hands—but I refused!!!)

 

Finally I put my load down, and using both hands, I used another sheet of paper to slide under the note so I could pick them both up at the same time. Now I ask you, “What can we learn from this crazy little  life experience?”

 

I know most don’t have time to analyze, ponder and answer,  but for you who do, please email me any lessons you see in this little experience. Please email me directly: john@wbfj.fm.

 

Thanks!

John

 

PS: I have Francesca Battistelli’s latest , “OWN IT” CD that I will randomly give away to one responder (Thursday, Noon deadline). Thanks, again! John, again!

 

John Hill

John Hill

Evening Host; Technical Director at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
Dr. Gary Chapman gave my searching heart a little booklet listing “Short Terms Abroad”. That landed me at Christian radio station WIVV on Vieques Island in the Caribbean off and on until I came to WBFJ in 1986. I say “off and on” since I took 3 years out for Southwestern Seminary in Ft. Worth.

My better half Judy gave me the greatest ‘human’ gift in 1987 when she said “I do”. Don’t try to reconcile the math, but I have 3 teen age grandchildren now. Hannah, the oldest gave me the name “Papa John” and was disappointed when she found out that all those pizza places were not mine.

MON-FRI 7P-MIDNIGHT, SAT 6P-10P
john@wbfj.fm
John Hill

Latest posts by John Hill (see all)

Previous PostRemembering Dr. Richard Janeway, the driving force behind Wake Forest School of Medicine
John Hill

Dr. Gary Chapman gave my searching heart a little booklet listing “Short Terms Abroad”. That landed me at Christian radio station WIVV on Vieques Island in the Caribbean off and on until I came to WBFJ in 1986. I say “off and on” since I took 3 years out for Southwestern Seminary in Ft. Worth. My better half Judy gave me the greatest ‘human’ gift in 1987 when she said “I do”. Don’t try to reconcile the math, but I have 3 teen age grandchildren now. Hannah, the oldest gave me the name “Papa John” and was disappointed when she found out that all those pizza places were not mine. MON-FRI 7P-MIDNIGHT, SAT 6P-10P john@wbfj.fm

Related articles

Forsyth Creek Week, March 23-31, 2019. Activities and Events Planned

Verne HillMar 21, 2019

Remembering Dr. Richard Janeway, the driving force behind Wake Forest School of Medicine

Verne HillMar 20, 2019

EWG: ‘Dirty Dozen’ list of fruits and veggies filled with pesticides

Verne HillMar 20, 2019

Community Events

Dec
1
Sat
all-day Fuzzy Friends Pet Food Pantry @ St. Anne's Episcopal Church (Winston-Salem)
Fuzzy Friends Pet Food Pantry @ St. Anne's Episcopal Church (Winston-Salem)
Dec 1 2018 – Mar 31 2019 all-day
Fuzzy Friends Pet Food Pantry is in need of pet food! Here’s what is needed:http://a.co/eOaFw7B Fuzzy Friends is a ministry of St. Anne’s Episcopal Church https://fuzzyfriendatstannes.weebly.com/ 336.760.4319
Jan
27
Sun
8:45 am Financial Peace University @ First Christian Church (Kernersville)
Financial Peace University @ First Christian Church (Kernersville)
Jan 27 @ 8:45 am – Mar 31 @ 10:45 am
This is a 9-week video series and workbook study based on Dave Ramsey’s best-selling book “The Complete Money Makeover.” Registration: $129.00 https://www.daveramsey.com/fpu#in-progress=0&center=36.105232,-80.204244 336.996.7388
Feb
6
Wed
6:30 pm Financial Peace University @ Camel City Church (Winston-Salem)
Financial Peace University @ Camel City Church (Winston-Salem)
Feb 6 @ 6:30 pm – Apr 3 @ 8:30 pm
Financial Peace University is a 9-week video series and workbook study based on Dave Ramsey’s best-selling book “The Complete Money Maker.” $129.00 http://www.camelcitychurch.com/financial-peace-university/ 336.406.9955  
Mar
1
Fri
all-day Vintage Bible College Spring Enr... @ Vintage Bible College (Winston-Salem)
Vintage Bible College Spring Enr... @ Vintage Bible College (Winston-Salem)
Mar 1 – Apr 7 all-day
Vintage Bible College (Winston-Salem) is an inter-denominational college offering Associate through Doctorate Degree Programs in Biblical Studies, Leadership, Theology, Ministry & Christian Education. Classes are held on Monday, Tuesday & Thursday The Spring Quarter begins[...]
Mar
13
Wed
all-day Easter Ham Giveaway!! @ Shady Grove Wesleyan Church (Walkertown)
Easter Ham Giveaway!! @ Shady Grove Wesleyan Church (Walkertown)
Mar 13 – Apr 6 all-day
Shady Grove Wesleyan Church (Walkertown) is giving away hams for Easter! Here are three ways to reserve your ham… Text the word HAM to 336.525.5870 Visit http://www.shadygrove.net Deadline to register is April 6 @ 5:00pm You[...]
WBFJ Your Family Station

Sign Up for WBFJ’s Wednesday Word

The WBFJ Wednesday Word is a weekly email written by the WBFJ Staff. It's short, simple, encouraging and provides a look behind the microphone to the heart of this ministry and the people that help make it happen.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes