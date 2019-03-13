Search
Wally DeckerMar 13, 2019Comments Off on Wednesday Word

“If My Heart Could Talk”

 

This week on March 15th, Jean and I celebrate an amazing day in our lives.  It was eight years ago that Jean experienced a healing miracle.  In September of 2010, Jean was diagnosed with Stage 3 breast cancer.  The chemo treatments were devastating, both physically and emotionally.  But, God was faithful.  At the end of the eight treatments, x-rays showed that the chemo had taken the center out of the tumor, leaving two separate tumors.  Through the long process, confessing the Word and taking communion became a huge part of our lives.  On the day of surgery, after being heavily sedated, out of Jean’s spirit, she told me to stop praying and start praising.  We got the news on her birthday, a week after the surgery – God had given her a miracle, no tumors and cancer-free!

 

This was not the first miracle that Jean experienced. Early in our marriage, she was healed of sarcoidosis and then, in 1996 she was diagnosed with MS yet she has been free of medications for 20 years.  In April of 2014, our miracle grandson was born, though not expected to live, the Lord gave him one miracle after another.  And we will celebrate his 5th birthday on April 15th.  He’s amazing!  We give God all the glory!  We’ve learned so much as we’ve processed the miracles God has given us.  We are so thankful!

 

Because of the finished work of the cross, Jesus made it possible for us to come to the Father’s table, rest in His presence, experience His heart, and graze on everything that Jesus provided for us through His precious blood. So today, if you have need of healing, wisdom, peace, finances, emotional healing, or any other need, the Father invites you to come to the table and receive what you need.  Believe me, you will never leave empty!

 

Psalms 103: 1-5 (Passion translation)

“With my whole heart, with my whole life, and with my innermost being, I bow in wonder and love before you, the Holy God! Yahweh, you are my soul’s celebration.  How could I ever forget the miracles of kindness you’ve done for me?  You kissed my heart with forgiveness, in spite of all I’ve done.  You’ve rescued me from destruction and saved my life.  You’ve crowned me with love and kindness.  You satisfy my every desire with good things.  You’ve supercharged my life so I soar again like a flying eagle in the sky!”

 

We love all of you,

Phil and Jean Watson (WBFJ)

