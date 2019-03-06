Wednesday Word

I can safely say that I didn’t expect to be moved to tears by an egg carton. In fact, if I were to compile a list of things that might even come close to doing so, preparing my breakfast likely wouldn’t even crack (pun intended) the top 100.

But there I was, bleary-eyed from the night, Keurig already active in hopes of personal revival and renewal, bacon sizzling in the pan, and I somewhat stressed and strained already from recent life events that have packed quite the wallop, when I opened the carton to find the words of Psalm 118:24 transcribed onto the inner lid: “This is the day that the Lord has made; let us rejoice and be glad in it.” And suddenly I was taken back to countless mornings at Camp Carmel in Linville, NC, when I stood with my fellow campers and friends in the early dawn learning this important truth in song as a child, and then a teenager in the 70s and 80s. At that time, I probably didn’t realize how foundational it would be for me, but at various times since, these words have come to me, in ways as comparably unexpected as opening a new carton of eggs, as a peaceful reminder that, whatever I may be facing in any particular day, my loving Creator has faithfully fashioned it for my good. He isn’t taken by surprise by the events yet unknown to me that will form this day. Therefore, I can move forward into it with complete trust, knowing that circumstances can only take me down if I allow a lack of faith to seep in. Even if I did, though, I can be confident in the words of 2 Timothy 2:13 which tell us, “If we are faithless, he remains faithful – for he cannot deny himself.”

Seeing those words this morning almost had me making the old bacon and eggs smiley face in the skillet. But I went with the scrambled option, which is likely a better symbolization of what I’ll face today. But I scrambled in full assurance that God knows what he’s doing in this day, and what he’s going to do through me, whether I feel as if I have it all together or not.