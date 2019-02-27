Wednesday Word

Wednesday, January 30 at 10:55…I sent this email to our daughter Susan:

“ Judy’s cataract surgery on her right eye went well this morning. At the last eye exam the examiner could not get Judy’s eyesight corrected with glasses so they sent her to the specialist.

But there is more to this story. We went to get in my car at 6:30 this morning and the car door locks were frozen. I was able to open the passenger side but could not open my side.

I put my Ipad on top of the car and went in the passenger side. I was able to push open the door but forgot the Ipad. We went up the road about a mile and ran over a dead skunk which caused a clunk. We went up a little farther and heard another thump on top of the car.

We were still half a sleep and it didn’t hit me until later that the sound was my Ipad– I had left on the top of the car. My heart sunk but we were far down the road and did not want to be late for the surgery so we didn’t go back.

When we got to the Dr office I told the nurse of our ordeal with the frozen locks and the lost Ipad. Judy went into surgery and while I was in the waiting room I texted my friend telling him what had happened. He was ready to go looking for it on his way into town and about that same time the nurse came through and told me my Ipad was on back of my car!

The nurse who came in after me told the nurse at the desk about the Ipad on back of this car. The desk nurse remembered me and came into the waiting room to tell me.

I went out and the Ipad was right there on the back of the car. The case had come open and folded and then got caught in the crack to the trunk. I took a picture…the Ipad was open and staring at me! And was unharmed!

The chance of this happening just like that is about like the chances of winning the lottery! It is a miracle for sure! God is good all the time! J Just thought you would enjoy this story. J”

PAPA JOHN