Search
Your Family Station
Home Blog Wednesday Word

Wednesday Word

John HillFeb 27, 2019Comments Off on Wednesday Word

Like

Wednesday, January 30 at 10:55…I sent this email to our daughter Susan:

 “ Judy’s cataract surgery on her right eye went well this morning. At the last eye exam the examiner could not get Judy’s eyesight corrected with glasses so they sent  her to the specialist.

 But there is more to this story. We went to get in my car at 6:30 this morning and the car door locks were frozen. I was able to open the passenger side but could not open my side.

 I put my Ipad on top of the car and went in the passenger side. I was able to push open the door but forgot the Ipad. We went up the road about a mile and ran over a dead skunk which caused a clunk. We went up a little farther and heard another thump on top of the car.

 We were still half a sleep and it didn’t hit me until later that the sound was my Ipad– I had left on the top of the car. My heart sunk but we were far down the road and did not want to be late for the surgery so we didn’t go back.

 When we got to the Dr office I told the nurse of our ordeal with the frozen locks and the lost Ipad. Judy went into surgery and while I was in the waiting room I texted  my friend telling him what had happened. He was ready to go looking for it on his way into town and about that same time the nurse came through and told me my Ipad was on back of my car!

 The nurse who came in after me told the nurse at the desk about the Ipad on back of this car. The desk nurse remembered me and came into the waiting room to tell me.

 I went out and the Ipad was right there on the back of the car. The case had come open and folded and then got caught in the crack to the trunk. I took a picture…the Ipad was open and staring at me! And was unharmed!

 The chance of this happening just like that is about like the chances of winning the lottery! It is a miracle for sure! God is good all the time! J Just thought you would enjoy this story. J”

 PAPA JOHN

John Hill

John Hill

Evening Host; Technical Director at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
Dr. Gary Chapman gave my searching heart a little booklet listing “Short Terms Abroad”. That landed me at Christian radio station WIVV on Vieques Island in the Caribbean off and on until I came to WBFJ in 1986. I say “off and on” since I took 3 years out for Southwestern Seminary in Ft. Worth.

My better half Judy gave me the greatest ‘human’ gift in 1987 when she said “I do”. Don’t try to reconcile the math, but I have 3 teen age grandchildren now. Hannah, the oldest gave me the name “Papa John” and was disappointed when she found out that all those pizza places were not mine.

MON-FRI 7P-MIDNIGHT, SAT 6P-10P
john@wbfj.fm
John Hill

Latest posts by John Hill (see all)

Previous PostClark Howard: FREE food on YOUR birthday!!
John Hill

Dr. Gary Chapman gave my searching heart a little booklet listing “Short Terms Abroad”. That landed me at Christian radio station WIVV on Vieques Island in the Caribbean off and on until I came to WBFJ in 1986. I say “off and on” since I took 3 years out for Southwestern Seminary in Ft. Worth. My better half Judy gave me the greatest ‘human’ gift in 1987 when she said “I do”. Don’t try to reconcile the math, but I have 3 teen age grandchildren now. Hannah, the oldest gave me the name “Papa John” and was disappointed when she found out that all those pizza places were not mine. MON-FRI 7P-MIDNIGHT, SAT 6P-10P john@wbfj.fm

Related articles

Update: United Methodists Vote to Keep Traditional Marriage Stance

Verne HillFeb 27, 2019

US Senate fails to pass “Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act”

Verne HillFeb 27, 2019

Why is 103.5 off-the-air in Greensboro?

Wally DeckerFeb 27, 2019

Community Events

Dec
1
Sat
all-day Fuzzy Friends Pet Food Pantry @ St. Anne's Episcopal Church (Winston-Salem)
Fuzzy Friends Pet Food Pantry @ St. Anne's Episcopal Church (Winston-Salem)
Dec 1 2018 – Mar 31 2019 all-day
Fuzzy Friends Pet Food Pantry is in need of pet food! Here’s what is needed:http://a.co/eOaFw7B Fuzzy Friends is a ministry of St. Anne’s Episcopal Church https://fuzzyfriendatstannes.weebly.com/ 336.760.4319
Jan
20
Sun
all-day Baby Bottle Campaign!!
Baby Bottle Campaign!!
Jan 20 – Feb 28 all-day
Salem Pregnancy Care Center & Chick-fil-A encourage you to collect your loose change!! Baby bottles can be picked up and dropped off at Chick-fil-A restaurants in Forsyth County through February 28, 2019 Everyone who drops[...]
Jan
27
Sun
8:45 am Financial Peace University @ First Christian Church (Kernersville)
Financial Peace University @ First Christian Church (Kernersville)
Jan 27 @ 8:45 am – Mar 31 @ 10:45 am
This is a 9-week video series and workbook study based on Dave Ramsey’s best-selling book “The Complete Money Makeover.” Registration: $129.00 https://www.daveramsey.com/fpu#in-progress=0&center=36.105232,-80.204244 336.996.7388
Feb
6
Wed
6:30 pm Financial Peace University @ Camel City Church (Winston-Salem)
Financial Peace University @ Camel City Church (Winston-Salem)
Feb 6 @ 6:30 pm – Apr 3 @ 8:30 pm
Financial Peace University is a 9-week video series and workbook study based on Dave Ramsey’s best-selling book “The Complete Money Maker.” $129.00 http://www.camelcitychurch.com/financial-peace-university/ 336.406.9955  
Feb
13
Wed
all-day Next Step Ministries is Hiring!! @ Next Step Ministries (Kernersville)
Next Step Ministries is Hiring!! @ Next Step Ministries (Kernersville)
Feb 13 – Mar 31 all-day
Next Step Ministries of Kernersville is in need of a Residential Advocate for their Safe House! The job requires experience in the Human Service field and Bi-Lingual is preferred, but not required. For more details:[...]
WBFJ Your Family Station

Sign Up for WBFJ’s Wednesday Word

The WBFJ Wednesday Word is a weekly email written by the WBFJ Staff. It's short, simple, encouraging and provides a look behind the microphone to the heart of this ministry and the people that help make it happen.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes