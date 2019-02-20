Wednesday Word

Psalm 31:14-15a…

14 But I trusted in thee, O LORD: I said, Thou art my God.

15 My times are in thy hand…

In a short while, March 10th, we will once again switch our clocks to Daylight Savings Time. I noticed that the ratio of DST to EST (Eastern Standard Time) is 8 to 4… 8 Months DST, leaving only 4 Months of “old fashion regular time.”

During the 8 Months of DST, we make the claim that our “Days are Longer.” In reality, they’re the same as they would be without DST.

Ok… You’re possibly thinking – “Dude! What’s Your Point?” So, Here it is:

How often do We try to make what GOD has Promised Us Fit into Our Time Table? We say that we “Trust GOD”, yet we often tend to get pushy, or at the least, Antsy.

We need to understand that when it comes to GODS Timing, We do Not have “Editing Privileges.” We can’t just take something from the “front” of GODS WILL, and place it in the “back” of HIS WILL, just so it fits Our Desires.

If we Truly Trust GOD, then we will Fully Trust GOD… be it Day… Night… or, In Between. HIS Timing can be “filed” under the Same Category as HIS LOVE; PERFECT!

TRACY