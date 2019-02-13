Wednesday Word

Search
Your Family Station
Verne Hill Feb 13, 2019

Seeing is Believing?

 

A ‘time capsule’ that was ‘buried’ 50 years ago at Thruway Shopping Center off Stratford Road in Winston-Salem will be opened this Saturday (Feb 16).  Maybe you caught Wally and I chatting about this local story during the WBFJ Morning Show last week.

 

The time capsule was buried on Feb. 14, 1969, to commemorate the grand opening of Thruway Theatre (which is no longer in existence). The theater is long gone, but the plaque and the buried time capsule remain in the sidewalk in front of the FastMed Urgent Care clinic.

George Lee was the MC for the 1969 event, back when WTOB radio station was based above the Town Steak House next door to the theater.  BTW: Dewey’s Bakery is the only merchant still at Thruway that was there when the capsule was buried.

NOTE: After taking out the existing capsule, Thruway plans to bury a new ‘time capsule’ in its place, to be opened in 2069. 

Source of the story:  https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/time-capsule-from-years-ago-to-be-opened-this-month/article_85737ced-72ed-584c-923e-160995f983c1.html

 

Turning back time…

As someone who grew up near Winston-Salem, I am very acquainted with Thruway Shopping Center, though I never visited the old Thruway Theater.  I wasn’t in attendance 50 years ago for the time capsule event but I truly believe that it happened.  A childhood friend of mine (Jonathan) and his mom were actually on site  – 50 years ago – for original time capsule ceremony.  Jonathan and I plan on going to the opening event this Saturday!

The original MC for the event George Lee has passed.  But I had the pleasure of calling George Lee my friend.  I grew up listening to ole George Lee on the radio as a kid. We met years later and became good friends.  (George Lee was a groomsman at my wedding 25 years ago.)  If you grew up in the Triad like me you are very aware of Dewey’s bakery!  Enough said.

 

Personally, I never met the time capsule, never saw it buried. But I still believe that it is real.

 

Kinda like Jesus appearing to Thomas after His death, burial and resurrection…

 

“Thomas replied, “My Lord and my God!”  Jesus said to him, “Because you have seen Me, you have believed; blessed are those who have not seen and yet believe.” Jesus performed many other signs in their presence of His disciples, which are not written in this book…”

-John 20:28-30

 

  • VERNE 

 

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Verne Hill

Previous PostWednesday News, February 13, 2019 
