Wednesday Word

Where has the time gone??? We have just celebrated our oldest grandchild’s 5th birthday that just doesn’t seem possible!!!  We stand back and watch as our two granddaughters run and play continually thanking God for all the joy and blessings He has brought to our lives.  We remember as if it were yesterday, holding her as our first grandchild and thanking God for all he did for our daughter throughout the pregnancy to have such a perfect and beautiful little girl.  Now, as we watch our granddaughters continue to grow and flourish with all they are learning, we find ourselves in conversation about how anyone could take such a precious life and destroy it?  All those hugs and kisses with the “I love you” are so special!!!  Our children continue to melt our hearts as they still give us hugs and still say those special words that mean so much, but coming from a grandchild just makes it more special and more heartwarming!

“Thanks be to God for his indescribable gift!” 2 Corinthians 9:15  

