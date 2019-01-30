Search
Wednesday Word

Kurt Myers Jan 30, 2019

At 6:50 yesterday morning, Micah Emmanuel Bost, my second grandchild was born! When I got to hold him, all 7lbs 10oz of him, I looked at his little face and wondered what God’s plan was for him and how blessed he is to have Lauren and Brandon for parents. I can’t begin to fathom the thought of sniffing his little life out, contrary to the new law that was recently passed in New York. Can you believe it? The law states abortions can be performed up to full term of the mother’s pregnancy. Where (and to what level) have we sunk to in this country? Where we value the life of a tree more than human life itself? I recently saw a sign that read, “If a bacteria is considered life on Mars, why isn’t a heartbeat considered life on earth?” Crisis Pregnancy Care Centers will tell you that when a pregnant mom has an ultrasound and sees her baby, that the percentage of the mom keeping the child drastically  increases from around 50% before seeing the ultrasound to better than 90% after the ultrasound. What a game changer! I believe the reason for such a difference is because the mom visually sees a little human life living inside her and immediately feels the connection. God bless the work and frontline ministry that Crisis Pregnancy Center do to try and preserve the sanctity of life. I leave you with this profound quote from former President Ronald Reagan – “I’ve noticed that everyone who is for abortion has already been born.”

 

For you created my inmost being; you knit me together in my mother’s womb. I praise you because I am fearfully and wonderfully made; your works are wonderful, I know that full well – Psalm 139:13-14

 

Kurt

 

