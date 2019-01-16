Search
Wednesday Word

Tonia CornettJan 16, 2019Comments Off on Wednesday Word

Sermon-

This past Sunday my Pastor spoke about life’s trails and how they can grow us with our walk with God. We were in James 1:2-3 “Count it all joy, my brothers, when you meet trails of various kinds, for you know that the testing of your faith produces steadfastness.”

You see God never says in His word that if you are a Christian life is going to be easy, drive the nicest cars, the nicest house on the block, kids in the best schools etc. What these verses are saying is, you will have trials of all kinds throughout your life.  Financial troubles, deaths, adultery, broken bones, medical problems, car troubles, (insert your trials here).  There’s going to be rocks, pebbles and boulders in your road of life.  It’s when you come to that rock and how you react that will grow or separate you from your Spiritual walk.  These trails are testing your faith so that you grow stronger with God to build a better relationship with Him.  That’s what God wants is a deeper relationship with you.  When you come to that boulder in the road Pray to God.  Ask him to help you, lead you, guide you, give you the strength and courage, the patience you need, or the will power you need.  Turn to him and let him guide you, that’s what God wants!!  Yes that boulder is going to be hard to push out of the way but when you surpass that boulder your Faith will be so much stronger then it was before.  When you come up on these rocks in your road remember you are never alone, God is ALWAYS with you!!!  Turn to him and allow Him to work in you for His glory.

 

“And let steadfastness have it full effect, that you may be perfect and complete, lacking nothing” – James 1:4

~Tonia M Cornett  

Co-Host, Your Family-Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
