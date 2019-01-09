Wednesday Word

Search
Bringing Balance into the New Year

 

Many popular New Year resolutions are actually goals – not resolutions.

Let’s break it down. If there is a specific achievement, it’s a ‘goal’ (such as “lose 25 pound” or “run a marathon”). While permanent changes to your life are ‘resolutions’ since you keep doing them every day and not just until a specific achievement is reached. 

 

Creating positive habits can be a good thing. 

You’ve probably heard that it takes just 21 days to make something a habit. But it may take longer.  One study published in the European Journal of Social Psychology found that, on average, it takes 66 days to make something a habit. That’s an average.  Some experts suggest that it could take some of us over 100 days to embrace that habit.

 

BTW: About four in 10 Americans make New Year’s resolutions each year, with things like eating healthier, getting more exercise and saving more money topping the list. Unfortunately, most of us will likely fail at our unrealistic goals, with some data suggesting that only about one in 10 achieve the results we hoped for.  Goals can great.  Goals can bring happiness. But goals can easily cause discouragement if you don’t hit them on time.  

 

What does the Bible say about making goals for the New Year?

The Bible doesn’t mention making resolutions at the beginning of a new year. As posted on Billy Graham.org, several verses do urge us to examine our lives regularly, and to seek God’s help to become better persons every day.

 

“Let us examine our ways and test them, and let us return to the Lord”.

-Lamentations 3:40

 

As we begin this new year, let us pause right now and ask God to show you what He wants to do in our lives during the NEW year.

Bottom Line: Resolve to grow closer to Christ every day, and with the help of His Holy Spirit to “pursue righteousness, godliness, faith, love, endurance and gentleness…”

1 Timothy 6:11

 – VERNE

 

https://billygraham.org/answer/does-the-bible-say-anything-about-making-new-years-resolutions/

https://www.marketwatch.com/story/the-exact-number-of-days-it-takes-to-turn-a-resolution-into-a-habit-and-no-its-not-21-2019-01-02?mod=catey-hill

https://lifehacker.com/5872262/differentiate-between-goals-and-resolutions-to-aid-in-personal-achievement

 

Update: Fourth Street Bridge is now open over Bus 40
