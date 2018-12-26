Wednesday Word

Follow the star to a place unexpected… The opening line of “How Many Kings” may aptly describe your Christmas this year. The anticipation and expectation of the sentimental season may be far away from reality at this point. Our hillside may be dark and lonely, our inn may be filled up with people we don’t know and our journey may have worn us out. Those are the places where God’s light can shine best. The people living in darkness have seen a great light – The Light Of The World has come – may we embrace every ray of hope. The Lord is my Light and my Salvation, whom shall I fear? Happy Day After Christmas and may the eternal Light of God’s love shine thru each of us in the coming year…

Wally