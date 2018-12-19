Wednesday Word

What an exciting time of year!!!! All the lights, the sights and smells of Christmas!! Don’t you just love it!! We live in expectation all year of Christmas!!!!! The opportunity to celebrate the birth of our Savior!!! What a time of celebration indeed!! The promised Messiah entered our world to live a life we could not live and die for each of us, that we would have the opportunity to choose Him and live with Him forever!!!! If that is not enough to cause you to want to shout Hallelujah, I don’t know what is. A baby named Jesus forever changed the world!!!! Jesus not only changed the world that day as the Indescribable Gift (2 Cor. 9:15), but He is changing our lives every day, not as a baby, but as our Savior (Luke 2:11), the King of Kings (Rev. 17:14), Lord of All (Phil. 2:9-11), Author and Protector of our Faith (Heb. 12:2), Light of the World (John 8:12) and Redeemer (Job 19:25) to name just a few!!!!! Our 2018 Christmas Blessing was filled with Jesus showing up and changing lives!!!! May I introduce you to the four recipients of the WBFJ 2018 Christmas Blessing: Our first visit was in Germanton to Susan Fulk and family Susan’s husband left their family, tragically a month ago. There were no warning sides! No depression, no loss of job or anything else that may send someone over the edge. Nothing! He was a beloved member of his family, his church and friends. The weekend prior was a sweet one, as Susan tells us. Sunday he went to church, had dinner with family and extended family. Monday Susan called home, had a great conversation with her husband. Susan walked in the door of their home to find her husband. She gave CPR, prayed and believed, but her husband left her that day. He left behind Susan, and their three children, 25, 22 and 16. Susan is a woman of strong faith. She is trusting God through it all. We ask that you pray for this family in the days and weeks ahead!!! Our second visit was in East Bend to Nancy Hutchins Nancy is a 53 year old woman who has Lupus, Pulmonary Hypertension and Congestive Heart Failure Nancy was told that she may only have 6 months to live. As she told us, she has not processed this information yet. She has too much to do. She is feeble and under Hospice Care. She knows Jesus! We discussed that it is a win, win whether she is here with family or going on to her eternal home. The family is trusting and believing God for a miracle Please pray for Nancy and her family Our third visit was to the Anderson Family, Robin & Harrison at Trellis Hospice House in Winston-Salem Harrison has ALS, Robin is his wife and caregiver. They were at Hospice due to the weather and the possibility of power outages. Harrison was going home when we stopped by for our visit. The Anderson’s are a very sweet couple who have totally surrendered to God in all of this. When we presented them with all the blessings they were overwhelmed with Thanksgiving!! Harrison continues to share the need for Jesus to all that he encounters. Pray for the Anderson’s!!! Our fourth and final stop for the Christmas Blessing was in Mocksville with Amy Bray Amy is a sweet lady that has been trying to do her best for her family. She is believing and trusting God for His provision She has been unable to work due to Chiara malformation. Her husband was out on disability, released, went to truck driving school, got a job but lost it recently. They have been trying to keep it going…..Amy has been trusting God and He continues to show up, just like today when we visited her with the Christmas Blessing. Amy has four children, three still in the home. Please pray for Amy & Randy and their family We began to call these opportunities Christmas Blessing Ambush because the families have no idea that we are visiting them with financial blessing, gift blessings, as well as the love of the Lord, filled with encouragement!!!! Yes, Jesus is the Game Changer of our lives. He continues to save, provide, heal, restore, bless, encourage and love these families as well as each of us. Jesus knows each of us by name and He continually speaks to us through His word and others. If it has been a hard year, look up, cry out, trust and believe Jesus, Immanuel, God with us.’” Is. 7:14 He loves you more than you can imagine!!!! There is absolutely nothing too difficult for Him. But he said, “What is impossible with man is possible with God.” Luke 18:27 Please listen to Sunday at 5 on Dec. 23rd. I would love for you to hear their story, from them!!!! Everyone was blown away by the goodness of God. If you are reading this and would like to bless a family, please let us know! We have families that are still in need of adoption. Please email me, bonnie@wbfj.fm or call me at 336-721-1560 We are very thankful to all of our business sponsors and Plinko players for helping to make the 2018 Christmas Blessing possible. We are also, very thankful for each of you, our WBFJ family!!! May our Lord bless you immensely in the days ahead!!!!!! MERRY CHRISTMAS! BONNIE