Wednesday Word

In Him was life, and the life was the light of men. And the light shines in the darkness, and the darkness did not comprehend it. John 1:4-5 I couldn’t get close enough to “it.” At night I would sit in the chair beside “it” gazing at “it.” Or, better still, I’d lay down at “it” and look up towards the top of “it.” If my parents would have let me, I would’ve gotten my sleeping bag and slept under “it.” I just loved being as close to “it” as I could for as long as I could. After all, “it” would soon be gone. “It” was our Christmas tree. “Its” lights and beauty mesmerized me as a child. “It” gave me a feeling of peace and comfort that I seemingly couldn’t find anywhere else in my young world growing up. Perhaps that’s because though I knew who the Lord was when I was young, I never really had much of a relationship with Him. As the years went on, that relationship would become even more distant. I believe that was because, as John said, though that light was shining in the darkness, the “darkness” of my life could not comprehend it. Even today when I allow the enemy to gain a foothold in my life, the light of Christ can grow dim until I make the decision to draw closer to Him. I still love “it” today. I love Christmastime and all the beautiful decorations and lights. But the truth is I can have that peace and comfort all year long if I simply focus on Jesus and draw nearer to Him each day. Feelings are fleeting, but a true relationship with God can grow and last forever. So why not make a decision this Christmas to get as close to Jesus as you possibly can, much as I once did with the Christmas tree. Merry Christmas! Dennis