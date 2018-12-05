Search
Wally DeckerDec 05, 2018Comments Off on Wednesday Word

Hello, WBFJ friends! It’s hard to believe that Christmas is right around the corner! If your calendar looks like mine, it’s filled with joyous events and plenty of obligations. As Christians, we often feel compelled to make the most of every minute in December. Yet, too often, our commitments end up stressing us out, stealing away the wonder of the season. Did you know that countless studies have shown that generosity is a wonderful way to reduce stress? According to research, giving and helping others activates a part of our brain that causes us to feel good, both physically and psychologically. Although I am not a physician, this sounds like a great prescription for all of us! In giving us a Savior, God set the ultimate example of generosity. So, in the midst of the holiday bustle, let’s make a healthy choice with everlasting value. Take a moment to be generous!

 

Your friend,

Lana

 

