Wally DeckerNov 28, 2018Comments Off on Wednesday Word

‘Tis The Season To Be… Now, we know that the adjective we normally use at the end of these five words is, “JOLLY”…and, why wouldn’t we? After all, it means “to be full of high spirits, joyous, cheerful”. But, not everyone is able to achieve that frame of mind. Especially, it seems, during the Holiday Season. Rather than finding “Christmas Contentment”, there are many who experience Loneliness, and a Lack of Fulfillment. The First Half of Proverbs 12:25 says – Heaviness in the heart of man maketh it stoop… This “Heaviness” is Anxiety, and it can sometimes seem like a Heavy Anchor, that is pulling one down to the depths of darkness.  During the Holidays, there are those who avoid spending time with others, in an attempt to keep from making their depression worse.  Problem is, that lack of Social Connectedness will almost always lead to an even Deeper sense of Darkness than was already in existence. Enter the Second Half of Proverbs 12:25“…but, a Good Word maketh it Glad!” This Proverb is almost like Another Proverb – in Reverse; Proverbs 15:13 says – A merry heart maketh a cheerful countenance: but by sorrow of the heart the spirit is broken. If YOU are the one experiencing Depression, if YOU are feeling “Broken”, don’t be embarrassed to reach out to your Brothers and Sisters in CHRIST. You don’t have to go into all the details, just let them know that you need the Encouragement of Fellowship!  And, if you are NOT the one who is depressed, but see someone who is (or, they reach out to you, as we just pointed out), YOU Reach Out to THEM! Let’s face it… GODS got ALL the LOVE in the UNIVERSE, and Beyond, to allow you to Spread the Cheer. So, in the midst of what the devil means for someone as “Folly” – YOU can make the Difference, and turn someone’s Holiday back to – “JOLLY!”

General Manager at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
Married my high school sweetheart (Diane) in 1987. She teaches kindergarten. We attend, fellowship and serve at Faith Missionary Alliance Church of Midway. We have three children: Tyler (20), Brianna (17) and Bradley (14) Obviously most of my free time (what’s that?) is divided between family, church and community activities. Got into radio at age 15…have been part of the WBFJ team since 1983.

MON-FRI 1P-3P, SUN 6A-10A
wdecker@wbfj.fm
