Wednesday Word

Thank You Lord for saving my soul

Thank You Lord for making me whole

Thank You Lord for giving to me –

Thy great salvation so rich and free.

The chorus we sang in basement Sunday School classes as children

still rings true today. Though we may have moved to more plush places of

worship, something calls us back to the basics of the Gospel message.

There are verses to the song that give attention to the other things in

life for which we are thankful, but each brings us back to the God of grace as

we are led to lend our voices in unison to this simple chorus.

As we gather this week in a variety of places and situations to

offer our gratitude for all that God has blessed us with, may this little tune

echo in our hearts in appreciation for the the good work that was begun in us

that God will bring to completion in His timing. Complete, Whole – thank

you Lord. We usually think of thanksgiving as a time to celebrate a bountiful

harvest. Maybe, this time we should celebrate a work in progress. That would be

you, me, the person across the table and the one beside us. Everything else

pales in comparison…thank you Lord!

Happy Thanksgiving!

WALLY