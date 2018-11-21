Wednesday Word

Thank You Lord for saving my soul
Thank You Lord for making me whole
Thank You Lord for giving to me –
Thy great salvation so rich and free.
The chorus we sang in basement Sunday School classes as children
still rings true today. Though we may have moved to more plush places of
worship, something calls us back to the basics of the Gospel message.
There are verses to the song that give attention to the other things in
life for which we are thankful, but each brings us back to the God of grace as
we are led to lend our voices in unison to this simple chorus.
As we gather this week in a variety of places and situations to
offer our gratitude for all that God has blessed us with, may this little tune
echo in our hearts in appreciation for the the good work that was begun in us
that God will bring to completion in His timing. Complete, Whole – thank
you Lord. We usually think of thanksgiving as a time to celebrate a bountiful
harvest. Maybe, this time we should celebrate a work in progress. That would be
you, me, the person across the table and the one beside us. Everything else
pales in comparison…thank you Lord!
Happy Thanksgiving!
WALLY
Wally Decker
