Wednesday Word

How’s your harvest? As I get older I think about that often. I have had a lot of years being a “farmer of life” and sometimes I think my harvest is coming up a little short. You ever think about that?

Dr. Charles Stanley hit it on the head when he said, “Seeds not planted produce no crop.” I remember the old days when farmers and gardeners always kept some seeds on the shelf for future planting.

We even sold packets of seeds in elementary school as a fund raiser. Those seeds planted in good soil, watered and cared for would produce a harvest far greater than the tiny seed that was first planted.

Spiritually and otherwise, I wonder if we have left too many of our “seeds” on the shelf–seeds of opportunity, things we could have easily done, people we could have easily reached, dreams that could have come true if we had only taken the time to “plant the seed”– and maybe water it a little along the way?

Hey, now that I have us thinking, rather than feel guilty, maybe it’s time to check the “shelf”. It may not be too late to plant some of those “seeds”. Many of them may still produce with a little effort. Let’s see what the God of the harvest will do!

PAPA JOHN

PS. WBFJ is getting back to normal after our internal flood of months ago as we pray for those affected by the much more serious flooding of Florence.