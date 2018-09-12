Wednesday Word

Happy 24th Birthday WBFJ!!! We are so thankful that on September 9th, 1994, the Lord allowed WBFJ to sign-on and He has continued to provide for us to be on air 24-7, providing the opportunity to share the Good News in both music and teaching.

His provision has been made through many of you!! The provision of finances as you give each month, the provision of time as you serve alongside of us for Sharathon, concerts, mailings, the Dixie Classic Fair and other opportunities that come our way and praying for us through all that we have gone through.

We are thankful that God has knit us together as family!!!!!!!

As a family we also pray for you. We are thankful that you all reach out and let us know when and how we can stand with you in prayer!!!

I can think of no better way to start our new year than by asking our God to be at the center of it all.

Lord, we come to you as children who need You!!! We are nothing without You!

We give You thanks for giving us the privilege to serve You through WBFJ.

We thank You that through WBFJ, You have given us family!

We thank You for those who have come alongside over the years to provide love, finances, prayer and time that Your work would be accomplished.

We thank You that we have watched families raise their children listening to WBFJ, and now we have the privilege of watching their children raise their children to listen!

We thank You that You have been faithful throughout the years to our WBFJ family, the family inside of these walls and the families that are outside of these walls, through sickness, health, children going off to school, loss of loved ones, birth of children, floods, loss of job, provision of jobs, just to name a few!!

You have remained faithful to each of us!!!! We thank You that you go before us, even today, as the threat of Hurricane Florence is on the horizon.

We thank You, Lord, that you protect. We are asking you to calm the storm. We humble ourselves before You and ask favor over Your people.

We know that when You speak, the hurricane has to obey!!!

Lord, now as we look ahead, we submit our lives before You to use us! Make us putty in Your hands to be molded more each day in your likeness!

Give us the mind of Christ in all things that concerns our lives. Let us trust You alone, completely with our next breath, our next step, with all that we are!!!

We thank you Lord and ask these things in the precious name of the One who gave all that we might have abundant, eternal life, JESUS!

Be Strong! Be Courageous! Do not be afraid of them! For the Lord your God will be with you.

He will neither fail you nor forsake you!!!!!! Deuteronomy 31:6

The Lord is faithful, who will establish you and guard you from the evil one. 2 Thessalonians 3:3

We love you and give thanks for you!!

bonnie