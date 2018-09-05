Wednesday Word

The other night I was talking to someone about my daughter Taylor’s recent diagnosis of thyroid cancer and upcoming 2nd surgery. I told him about my recent conversation with God and how I was feeling overwhelmed with all that had taken place just in the last year. At that point he told me that saying that makes me cringe: “God won’t put more on you than you can handle.” That’s just not true, I said. It’s not biblical; He never says that in His word.

The truth is God never promises not to put more on us than we can handle. He promises to guide us through whatever we face. I think most believers who use this saying misinterpret what Paul was telling the people of Corinth in I Corinthians 10:

13 No temptation[c] has overtaken you except what is common to mankind. And God is faithful; he will not let you be tempted[d] beyond what you can bear. But when you are tempted,[e] he will also provide a way out so that you can endure it.

We live in a broken and sin filled world. While our circumstances might look different, we face the same temptations because we share the same enemy. Satan would like nothing better than for us to question God’s goodness and doubt his ability.

To me, it really comes down to a matter of trust. Trusting in the Lord, we can overcome and press through anything…like being healed from a stroke, something I’ve experienced firsthand. While lying on my bedroom floor in the early morning hours of April 25, I knew that this was much more than I could handle. So I prayed with all my heart in the hospital, telling God that I trusted Him to heal me.

Think about it for a moment….If we really were never given more than we could handle, why would we ever need God in the first place? The enemy wants us to believe that we don’t need Him. Now I don’t know about you my friend but for me that’s a lie that I’ll never buy.

Two weeks ago Taylor called me here at work to give me the news that they’d found cancer. My heart sunk. I love my daughter more than anyone in this world, and hearing she would have to endure another surgery BROKE my heart. I went home after work, sat in my chair and cried out to Father “WHY?? I’m not sure how much more of this we can take. “At that very moment I felt the spirit fill my body from head to toe with peace. I don’t know how to describe it but I knew it had happened. It was (is) much more than I can handle, but He can and I believe He’s got this too. Thanks be to God.

DENNIS