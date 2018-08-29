Wednesday Word

Back To School –

It’s that time of the year, you know when the glue sticks are all gone and that was the last thing on your Back to School list. So now you resort to asking all your Facebook friends where glue sticks can be found so you can get them before the first day of school. Then there’s all the cute faces you haven’t seen all summer on the night of Open House. The excitement of finding out if you got the teacher you wanted. Seeing the new stuff that is happening around the school and yes the PTO gearing up for a fun year of activities.

With all this hustle and bustle, I ask that you take the time this year to stop and pray for our children, Teachers, Administrative Staff, Bus Drivers, Nutrition Staff, Janitors, Media Teachers, Teacher Assistants, PE Teachers, Coaches, and especially other parents.

Yes I said “especially other parents”, because you never know what that parent is going through. You don’t know if she’s barely holding it together struggling to do her best for her children. He works 72 hours a week, he has a family to feed and a house that is in constant need of repair. He’s doing all he can and doesn’t need judgement about why he’s so dirty when he picks up his kid. Pray for these people.

As parents, we are at all different walks of life but the one thing we can all do is model how we want our children to act at school. How do we want our children to act? Well, we want them to be nice to everyone, make new friends, ask that little boy that no one else wants to play with – to play, or sit with the girl that no one wants to sit with at lunch. If we are asking our kids to do stuff that we don’t demonstrate in our daily lives they will not demonstrate it in theirs. Our children learn from watching us. They will mimic what we do, how we act and what we say. If we show respect to other parents and show God’s love to each other, our children will notice and then will mimic that in their actions.

God loves each and every one of us the same. I heard a quote the other day and it hurt me and opened my eyes- “You only love God as much as you love your worst enemy” WOW, right!!

So my challenge to you is this. Love on your child(ren), show love to their classmates, show respect to the Teacher and other staff, and show love and respect to other parents.

And PRAY – and when you are done praying pray some more.

Be kind and compassionate to one another, forgiving each other, just as in Christ God forgave you. Ephesians 4:32

Do to others as you would have them do to you. Luke 6:31

Keep on loving one another as brothers and sisters. Do not forget to show hospitality to strangers, for by so doing some people have shown hospitality to angels without knowing it. Hebrews 13:1-2

~Tonia on the weekend

