Verne HillAug 22, 2018Comments Off on Wednesday Word

My thoughts are nothing like your thoughts, says the LORD. 

And my ways are far beyond anything you could imagine…”  Isaiah 55:8 NLT 

 

These are the days of our lives?

Most of us could write a book when it comes to our busy lives.  Just scroll through the pages of our social media accounts, right?  So many of my Facebook peeps are currently going through some heavy ‘transitions’ including but not limited to… 

Job changes.  

Returning to College (or moving in for the first time). 

Marriages. 

Divorce. 

Births. 

Deaths. 

Health battles. 

Caretaker stress. 

Addiction recovery. 

 

One online article caught my attention this week regarding transitions and stress.   

I must admit, my family has been going through some life changing ‘transitions’ of our own.  Back to the insightful article: 

 

*Stress is the enemy of mental and physical health. And the primary stress trigger is major transition. Good or bad, transition means extensive adjustment, a heavy load of uncertainty, and some level of loss.  

While the resulting stress may not cause mental illness, it certainly can help elevate a previously undetected or under-control problem into a major one. 

Much as we might like to at least keep all non-transitional stress out of our lives at such times, holding such an unrealistic expectation will only create more stress.  

However, taking precautions against stress in other areas of life does reduce our overall stress levels.   

Keep your routine as regular as possible.  

Get plenty of sleep.  

Eat healthy. 

Take relaxation breaks. 

Draw a firm line between what you can and can’t control.  

Expect some deviations from “business as usual.” 

 

Sounds simple. Striving for balance while setting healthy boundaries is key.   

But, what about our spiritual focus?  True. We will face multiple transitions in our lives. And the lives of those we love. 

 

Good News: Our God never changes!   

“Jesus Christ is the same yesterday, today and forever!”   Hebrews 13:8 

 

Source: Learn more about minimizing stress in times of transition: 

https://psychcentral.com/blog/6-ways-to-minimize-overall-stress-in-times-of-transition/ 

 

  • VERNE
Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
