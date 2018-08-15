Search
Wednesday Word

Wally Decker Aug 15, 2018

Yes, I like listening to the news, just because I like to know what is going on around me.  Yes, most news is unpleasant, but some is good to know. We have to take the good with the bad, but knowing Christ is in my heart, is what keeps a great life going.  There are a lot of things going on that are truly mind boggling and I do not understand why people cannot talk about disagreements and work things out, as we use to when I was growing up!  Also in the way we raised our children during their arguments or even a disagreement we had as parents.  They were always dealt with by sitting and talking.

To this day, if our children have disagreements with their spouses or even problems with a child, they call asking for advice. That advice is usually, sit down and talk about it and leave nothing out, right or wrong.  Knowing God has our backs is all that is needed.

 

Bear with each other and forgive one another if any of you has a grievance against someone.  Forgive as the Lord forgave you. Colossians 3:13

