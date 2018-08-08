Wednesday Word

Hello, WBFJ friends! As some of you know, August is a very special time for my family. My daughter Lexa and I celebrate birthdays this month. Even our maltipoo Chica celebrates a birthday in August. On August 27th, we celebrate Lexa’s “Gotcha Day”, commemorating the day I carried her out of her Kazakhstan orphanage and become her forever mom. Needless to say, it is a month filled with gifts and sweet treats! However, it’s also a time when I do quite a bit of “extra” reflection on the faithfulness and goodness of God. As I watch Lexa unwrap her presents, I praise God for the gift that she has been to my life. As we blow out candles and enjoy cake after cake, I am so grateful for all of the sweet moments that God has blessed us with. When I watch videos of that special day in Kazakhstan when I truly became Lexa’s mom, I am overwhelmed by God’s generosity. These special reflections also strengthen my resolve to unwrap every day as if it is a gift from God. No, not every day has cake, balloons & candles. But if you open your eyes and your heart, God will always provide something sweet, uplifting and bright.

Lana