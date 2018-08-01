Search
Wally DeckerAug 01, 2018Comments Off on Wednesday Word

Like

 

Isaiah 43: 18-19

 

“Forget the former things;

 do not dwell on the past.

See, I am doing a new thing!

 Now it springs up; do you not perceive it?

 I am making a way in the wilderness

 and streams in the wasteland.”

 

Last Friday, the chairperson of our broadcast ministry was sharing about some of the changes we are looking to make here at the station as we remodel after the “flood” we experienced back in June. He showed me the new colors of the walls and carpet, as well as some other renovations that will take place.  Very excited, I smiled and made the comment that “Perhaps it was time to embrace the new and leave the old behind!”

 

Isn’t that, after all, what God is calling us to do through our entire “reborn” lives with the Lord? He said it in this scripture passage, telling the Israelites to forget the past.  Paul shared in Romans that we are to be transformed by the renewing of our minds.  Out with the old, in with the new.  Isn’t that really what being restored to the Father is all about?

 

In my broadcast sales days one of my managers put it this way: “If we keep doing what we’ve always done, we’ll keep being who we’ve always been.” Now I don’t know about you, but I have no desire to be everything I was in the past.  I get excited about exploring new paths to draw closer to my Savior.  I experienced some of that back in April when I was in the hospital after having had a stroke.  I can honestly tell you I didn’t leave as the same Dennis in my spiritual life as when I went in.  And I am so grateful that’s happened.

 

It can happen at a radio station as well. We’ve found that a lot of “stuff” has been accumulated over the years, stuff that may now be better left in the past.  From the way our offices will look, to the way we talk to you as a listener, to the way we do promotions and events, I truly believe it’s never wrong to “forget the past” and “embrace the new.”  Now I’m not talking about drastic changes with which we lose our identity, but perhaps newer and fresher ways to approach delivering our product to you on a daily basis.  Just a thought.

 

“Embrace the new…leave the past behind!” I like it!

 

DENNIS

 

