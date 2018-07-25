Search
Your Family Station
Wally Decker Jul 25, 2018 Wednesday Word

One thing I have learned this summer (among many) – Summer Camp is Alive & Well. That’s good news.  As we have travelled across the region visiting various facilities with our WBFJ Happy Campers, we have been privileged to fellowship with some of the hardest working folks in ministry.  On a full-time basis, these people are sowing into the lives of our youth.  The fervency of their passion, the clarity of their call and the drive of their diligence are evidenced in the fact that they are making a difference for eternity. The next generation appears to be in better hands than we might have anticipated. Our prayer is that those serving our students remain faithful to the One Who called them.  For the students themselves, the prayer is that the Word takes root and bears fruit – continually. Let’s celebrate what God is doing and blessing – thru our local summer camps (specifically: Mount Shepherd Christian Retreat Center, Camp Caraway, YMCA Camp Hanes and Merriwood Christian Camp). In the midst of bugs, mud and sweat these staffs are perpetuating peace, love and joy.  It’s a privilege to count them as part of the WBFJ family of ministry.

