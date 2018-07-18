Hey WBFJ Family,

I recently came across this article and thought it would be nice to share and possibly encourage someone as part of the Weekly Wednesday Word… Kurt

More than 30 years ago, a wife and her husband were serving as missionaries in a foreign country and praying for another child. During this time, the wife contacted an infection of the intestine caused by a parasite found in contaminated food and drink. She went into a coma and was treated with strong antibiotics before they discovered she was pregnant. Doctors urged her to abort the baby for her own safety, telling her the medicines had caused irreversible damage to her baby. She refused the abortion and citied her Christian faith as the reason for her hope that her child would be born without the devastating disabilities physicians predicted. While pregnant, she nearly lost the baby four times, but still refused to consider abortion. She made a pledge to God with her husband: “Lord, if you give us this child, we’ll make him a preacher.” The mom-to-be spent the last two months of her pregnancy in bed and eventually gave birth to a healthy baby boy. Her son, now thirty years old, preaches in prisons, makes hospital visits, serving on the mission field, all while playing football and now baseball. His name is…

Tim Tebow