Wednesday Word

There was a time when watching all those happy people moving into those “tiny little houses” on HGTV made me want to try one. And then the June flood happened at WBFJ and forced us to move into our “little office” in the station parking lot.

Now “little” has lost a little of its glamour for me. I said “a little” as sharing office space in our big metal cracker box with 9 of my favorite people is not all that bad.

I sit at my little card table desk with a few of my favorite little tools and a mouse. I print on our little copier we borrowed. I have all my co-laborers a little closer, have a huge bathroom, good view of the parking lot through the bars on the window and more.

But bigger for me is just a little better. I look forward to moving back to my more spacious corner cubicle with new carpet, new walls, new paint, new ceiling.

All the kidding aside, this whole experience reminds me of the Father’s wonderful provision. He has covered us in every possible area and helped us to grow a little in the process. I am so thankful for the WBFJ ministry and our first class facility.

So bottom line: Yes, the flood created a mess and tested our patience a little, but in the end, WBFJ will be a better place literally, emotionally and I think, spiritually. It should all be over in a few weeks. Thank you for praying for us and encouraging us along the way. You are one of God’s greatest gifts to us.

Papa John

PS. Little House or Big House, it’s what’s inside that counts. And make sure it’s filled with love! (and maybe a Chihuahua J)